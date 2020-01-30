Bath Essentials Body Sponge (Coloured)

Fell apart so quickly..
Fell apart after couple of uses
Cheap but not worth it.
Although this is very cheap it is still a bad buy. It splits after a couple of uses and then lumps come out of it when the splits meet up.
Rubbish
Absolute rubbish, after one use it was flat as a pancake, not fit for purpose.
Coloured sponge not suitable for babies and adults with sensitive skin.
Waste of money. Don't buy it!
I have bought this product several times. It is the worst sponge I have ever come across in my life. It collapses after about 2 weeks of use and starts to disintegrate and goes completely flat. Waste of money. Don't buy it! Tesco used to sell blue ones that lasted longer, and since moving across to the white ones, the quality has dropped to way past zero.
Don't buy yhis
Terrible- goes flat after a few days and sheds bits of foam.
Dislike colour !
Wanted a pink sponge got a dark murky blue colour ! They should have colour options if not as stated on picture .
Poor Quality
I prefer baths to showers, and I use a sponge to apply the soap. Tesco used to sell a good, and cheap, bath sponge, but the current version - although still cheap - is very poor quality. After a couple of baths, it loses all its "bounce", and looks and feels like a limp dish cloth.
Sponge lost its sponginess
Poor quality. Lost its shape and collapsed into a lump after a month of use.