Bath Essentials Body Sponge (Coloured)
£ 0.50
£0.50/each

Product Description

  • Body Sponge
  • Tried, tested and trusted!

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions: Rinse thoroughly after use and allow to dry naturally.
  • Please retain for future reference.

Name and address

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.
  • www.handa-uk.com

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

1 stars

Fell apart after couple of uses

Fell apart after couple of uses

Cheap but not worth it.

2 stars

Although this is very cheap it is still a bad buy. It splits after a couple of uses and then lumps come out of it when the splits meet up.

Rubbish

1 stars

Absolute rubbish, after one use it was flat as a pancake, not fit for purpose.

Coloured sponge not suitable for babies and adults

1 stars

Coloured sponge not suitable for babies and adults with sensitive skin.

Waste of money. Don't buy it!

1 stars

I have bought this product several times. It is the worst sponge I have ever come across in my life. It collapses after about 2 weeks of use and starts to disintegrate and goes completely flat. Waste of money. Don't buy it! Tesco used to sell blue ones that lasted longer, and since moving across to the white ones, the quality has dropped to way past zero.

Don't buy yhis

1 stars

Terrible- goes flat after a few days and sheds bits of foam.

Dislike colour !

2 stars

Wanted a pink sponge got a dark murky blue colour ! They should have colour options if not as stated on picture .

Poor Quality

1 stars

I prefer baths to showers, and I use a sponge to apply the soap. Tesco used to sell a good, and cheap, bath sponge, but the current version - although still cheap - is very poor quality. After a couple of baths, it loses all its "bounce", and looks and feels like a limp dish cloth.

Sponge lost its sponginess

2 stars

Poor quality. Lost its shape and collapsed into a lump after a month of use.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

