Sunny Raisin Yogurt Multipack 5X25g
Product Description
- Raisins in a yogurt flavoured coating.
- Sunny is a playful, loveable raisin who loves to be outdoors with his friends. He is the leader of the gang and is always on the go. You'll find he's happiest when he's being active and his favourite things to do are biking, skateboarding and surfing!
- Why not also try our chocolate coated raisins dipped in a tasty chocolate coating
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Raisins (35%), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil), Whey Powder (Milk), Yogurt Powder (1%) (Milk), Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Glazing Agents: Gum Arabic, Shellac, Tapioca Starch, Glucose, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before end: See back of pack.
Produce of
Product of more than one country. Packed in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Name and address
- Whitworths Limited,
- Orchard House,
- lrthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Return to
- Got a question or some feedback?
- Call us on 01933 654340
- Or visit: www.sunnyraisin.co.uk
- Customer Care,
- Whitworths Limited,
- Orchard House,
- lrthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Net Contents
5 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g Serving
|Energy
|1975kJ
|494kJ
|-
|471kcal
|118kcal
|Fat
|21.0g
|5.3g
|of which saturates
|17.5g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|66.8g
|16.7g
|of which sugars*
|61.2g
|15.3g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
