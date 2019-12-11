By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sunny Raisin Chocolate Multipack 5X25g

Sunny Raisin Chocolate Multipack 5X25g
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Per 25g serving contains:
  • Energy459kJ 109kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1836kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate coated raisins.
  • Sunny is a playful, loveable raisin who loves to be outdoors with his friends. He is the leader of the gang and is always on the go. You'll find he's happiest when he's being active and his favourite things to do are biking, skateboarding and surfing!
  • Why not also try our yogurt coated raisins dipped in a tasty yogurt flavoured coating
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Raisins (42%), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Milk Fat, Flavouring), Glazing Agents: Gum Arabic, Shellac, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before end: See back of pack.

Produce of

Product of more than one country. Packed in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Whitworths Limited,
  • Orchard House,
  • lrthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • Or visit: www.sunnyraisin.co.uk
  • Customer Care,
  • Whitworths Limited,
  • Orchard House,
  • lrthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Net Contents

5 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Serving
Energy1836kJ459kJ
-437kcal109kcal
Fat15.5g3.9g
of which saturates9.3g2.3g
Carbohydrate68.1g17.0g
of which sugars*63.2g15.8g
Fibre2.7g0.7g
Protein4.9g1.2g
Salt0.1g<0.1g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
This pack contains 5 servings--

