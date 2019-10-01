Simon Howie Vegetable Haggis 454G

Product Description
- Haggis Vegetarian
- Haggis is a thoroughly democratic dish equally honoured in castle, farm and croft. The ingredients give a touch of romantic barbarism so dear to the Scottish heart.
- Lindsay
- A Family Butcher
- I've always understood the importance of using quality produce when cooking traditional Scottish recipes. Growing up on a farm, I guess it's in my blood. Our haggis has been a favourite of mine at any time of year since I was a lad.
- Made to our own traditional recipe by our team of award winning chefs and butchers.
- Simon Howie
- The Scottish Butcher
- The versatile Scottish dish
- Boil 45 mins
- Oven 75 mins
- Microwave 5 mins
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 454g
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Vegetables in Variable Proportions (28%) (Carrot, Swede, Leek, Celery), Water, Oatmeal, Barley, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Water, Salt, Emulsifier (E471)), Lentils, Reconstituted Dried Vegetables (Onion, Sweetcorn, Mushroom), Salt, Red Kidney Beans, Chick Peas, Spices, Haggis filled into an inedible synthetic casing
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Oats
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. If frozen use within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use and use within 24 hours. This product may have been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove casing and ensure product is piping hot before serving
Hob
Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Leave the skin with clips intact.
Wrap hagggis in foil. Bring to boil and Gently simmer haggis for 45 minutes.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Leave the skin with clips intact. Wrap haggis in foil. Place in an oven proof dish with water. Check water level from time to time during cooking. Cook in a pre-heated oven for 75 minutes (190°C / Gas mark 5).
Net Contents
454g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|848kJ / 202kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|- of which saturates
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|36.6g
|- of which sugars
|2.9g
|Protein
|5.7g
|Salt
|1.17g
|Fibre
|5.9g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
