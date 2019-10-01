By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simon Howie Vegetable Haggis 454G

Simon Howie Vegetable Haggis 454G
£ 2.00
£4.41/kg

Product Description

  • Haggis Vegetarian
  • Haggis is a thoroughly democratic dish equally honoured in castle, farm and croft. The ingredients give a touch of romantic barbarism so dear to the Scottish heart.
  • Lindsay
  • A Family Butcher
  • I've always understood the importance of using quality produce when cooking traditional Scottish recipes. Growing up on a farm, I guess it's in my blood. Our haggis has been a favourite of mine at any time of year since I was a lad.
  • Made to our own traditional recipe by our team of award winning chefs and butchers.
  • Simon Howie
  • The Scottish Butcher
  • The versatile Scottish dish
  • Boil 45 mins
  • Oven 75 mins
  • Microwave 5 mins
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Vegetables in Variable Proportions (28%) (Carrot, Swede, Leek, Celery), Water, Oatmeal, Barley, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Water, Salt, Emulsifier (E471)), Lentils, Reconstituted Dried Vegetables (Onion, Sweetcorn, Mushroom), Salt, Red Kidney Beans, Chick Peas, Spices, Haggis filled into an inedible synthetic casing

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Oats

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. If frozen use within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use and use within 24 hours. This product may have been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove casing and ensure product is piping hot before serving

Hob
Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Leave the skin with clips intact.
Wrap hagggis in foil. Bring to boil and Gently simmer haggis for 45 minutes.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Leave the skin with clips intact. Wrap haggis in foil. Place in an oven proof dish with water. Check water level from time to time during cooking. Cook in a pre-heated oven for 75 minutes (190°C / Gas mark 5).

Name and address

  • Freepost NATN661,
  • Perth,
  • PH2 0BR.

Return to

  • www.thescottishbutcher.com
  • Freepost NATN661,
  • Perth,
  • PH2 0BR.
  • Telephone 07164 684 332

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 848kJ / 202kcal
Fat 6.8g
- of which saturates 3.1g
Carbohydrate 36.6g
- of which sugars 2.9g
Protein 5.7g
Salt 1.17g
Fibre 5.9g

