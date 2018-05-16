Product Description
- Simon Howie Black Pudding 240G
- Our Classic Breakfast Black Pudding blends warm spices with the sweetness of apple for a wonderful flavour and a beautifully balanced taste.
- “Well I have had lots of different black puds, but now I won't buy any other. Yours is the best black pud I've ever had - the taste is just out of this world and goes so well with fried toms, eggs & makes a weekend breakfast the best.” Happy customer
- Simon Howie or the Scottish Butcher as he is known is passionate about quality meat. The business is dedicated to providing meat to people who care about what they eat and who want to buy the best they can for the people they love. From award winning bacon to Scotland’s best-selling black pudding and the UK’s best-selling haggis Simon Howie’s quality ingredients can help you create mouth-watering meals in your own home.
- A family business Simon Howie was born and bred in Dunning, Perthshire, where the factory is based and where he still lives today. From a local butcher in the village aged just 19 the business has grown from strength to strength and their retail lines are now enjoyed nationally by customers across the country.
- Great Taste Award 2020
- 4 Slices
- Quick Cook – Microwave in 2 mins!
- Scotland’s no. 1 black pudding brand
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Beef Fat (12%), Beef Suet (12%), Oatmeal, Rusk (Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate)), Caramelised Apple (Water, Dehydrated Apple Flakes (contains Sodium Metabisulphite), Demerara Sugar, Spices (Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Five Spice, Nutmeg)), Dried Blood (4.9%), Oat Flakes, Dried Onion, Salt, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper, Cinnamon, Pimento), Stabilizer (Diphosphates)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients highlighted in Bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 2 days, taking care not to exceed the use by date. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator before cooking and consume within 24 hours.Suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove product from tray and place on a microwave plate. Cover with cling film. Pierce film and place in the microwave for 2 minutes on 800W. Remove from microwave and carefully peel off the film, as hot steam will be generated. For best results leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Important - This is a Raw product and must be fully cooked prior to consumption.
Always ensure that the centre of the black pudding is piping hot before serving.
As all appliances may very, these are guidelines only. Do not reheat.
Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill to moderate heat. Remove black pudding from packaging and place onto a suitable tray then cook under the grill. (Do not place directly under the heat source, allow approx. 10cm space). Grill for approximately 6-8 minutes, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1-2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in frying pan, to medium heat. Remove the black pudding from the packaging and fry for approximately 6-8 minutes, turning several times. Lower the heat if required during cooking.
Produce of
Made with UK Beef
Number of uses
4 Slices
Name and address
- Freepost NATN661,
- Simon Howie Foods,
- Muckhart Road,
- Dunning,
- PH2 0BR.
Return to
- Freepost NATN661,
- Simon Howie Foods,
- Muckhart Road,
- Dunning,
- PH2 0BR.
- Telephone 01764 684 332
- www.thescottishbutcher.com
Net Contents
240g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1082kJ/261kcal
|Fat
|20.4g
|of which saturates
|10.5g
|Carbohydrates
|11.9g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|Protein
|8.3g
|Salt
|1.7g
|Fibre
|1.8g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.