Simon Howie Black Pudding 240G

Instructions: Remove product from tray and place on a microwave plate. Cover with cling film. Pierce film and place in the microwave for 2 minutes on 800W. Remove from microwave and carefully peel off the film, as hot steam will be generated. For best results leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Important - This is a Raw product and must be fully cooked prior to consumption.

Always ensure that the centre of the black pudding is piping hot before serving.

As all appliances may very, these are guidelines only. Do not reheat.



Grill

Instructions: Preheat grill to moderate heat. Remove black pudding from packaging and place onto a suitable tray then cook under the grill. (Do not place directly under the heat source, allow approx. 10cm space). Grill for approximately 6-8 minutes, turning occasionally.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Heat 1-2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in frying pan, to medium heat. Remove the black pudding from the packaging and fry for approximately 6-8 minutes, turning several times. Lower the heat if required during cooking.

