Tesco Glucosamine, Chondroitin & Msm 240S
Product Description
- Glucosamine, msm and chondroitin with manganese food supplement.
- A daily supplement containing 4 nutrients. Formulated with manganese which supports the normal formation of connective tissue. It also contains glucosamine sulphate 500mg, MSM 400mg and chondroitin sulphate 50mg.
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Glucosamine Sulphate Dipotassium Chloride (Crustacean), Methyl Sulphonyl Methane, Cellulose, Chondroitin Sulphate Extract, Polyvinylpyrrolidone, Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Glucose, Talc, Manganese Sulphate.
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Store in a cool dry place.
240 Servings
- Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
240 Tablets
|Typical Values
|A serving contains
|%RI*
|Manganese
|0.5mg
|25
