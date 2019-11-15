By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Garlic & Herb Spatchcock Chicken 1.184Kg

Tesco Garlic & Herb Spatchcock Chicken 1.184Kg
£ 5.00
£4.23/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1414kJ 339kcal
    17%
  • Fat19.6g
    28%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 852kJ / 204kcal

Product Description

  • Spatchcock chicken with a seasoned garlic and herb marinade, garnished with lemon butter and a garlic and parsley seasoning.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Seasoned and stuffed with lemon butter for succulence
  • British Chicken Seasoned and stuffed with lemon butter for succulence
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • British chicken
  • Seasoned and stuffed with lemon butter for succulence
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 1.184kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken (92%), Water, Lemon Butter, Salt, Sugar, Garlic, Black Pepper, Parsley, Potato Starch, Garlic Oil, Rosemary Oil, Thyme Oil.

Lemon Butter contains: Butter (Milk), Lemon Zest, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 1hr 5 mins-1hr 10 mins
Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 5 mins-1 hour 10 mins.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am 6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1.184kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (166g**)
Energy852kJ / 204kcal1414kJ / 339kcal
Fat11.8g19.6g
Saturates3.4g5.7g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein24.0g39.9g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 1184g typically weighs 644g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Recommend - Deliciously moist & full of flavour!

5 stars

Bought as part of an offer at the time so was not expecting much, but how wrong was I! It was absolutely delicious; very moist full of flavour and easy to carve. Ample portions for the four of us. A real winner so will be a regular treat in our house!

Garlic appeared to be missing.

2 stars

Not cheap compared to some competitors, don't like a strong garlic flavour, but couldn't detect it at all in the one I had. I think they forgot to put it in. Cooked as per instructions and fan oven normally workes perfectly. Mine was decidedly undercooked and could have done with longer or a higher temperature. Won't buy another one from Tescos as this was a waste of money.

Tasty & juicy - cooks in just over a hour

5 stars

Tasty, juicy - best pre prepared chicken I've had. Quick to cook so ideal for mid week tea. Lots of meat on it too.

