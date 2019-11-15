Tesco Garlic & Herb Spatchcock Chicken 1.184Kg

Recommend - Deliciously moist & full of flavour!
Bought as part of an offer at the time so was not expecting much, but how wrong was I! It was absolutely delicious; very moist full of flavour and easy to carve. Ample portions for the four of us. A real winner so will be a regular treat in our house!
Garlic appeared to be missing.
Not cheap compared to some competitors, don't like a strong garlic flavour, but couldn't detect it at all in the one I had. I think they forgot to put it in. Cooked as per instructions and fan oven normally workes perfectly. Mine was decidedly undercooked and could have done with longer or a higher temperature. Won't buy another one from Tescos as this was a waste of money.
Tasty & juicy - cooks in just over a hour
Tasty, juicy - best pre prepared chicken I've had. Quick to cook so ideal for mid week tea. Lots of meat on it too.