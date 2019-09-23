By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Piri Piri Chicken Breast Fillets 365G

Write a review
Tesco 2 Piri Piri Chicken Breast Fillets 365G

£ 3.75
£10.28/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1053kJ 251kcal
    13%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 747kJ / 178kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast fillets with a piri piri spicy marinade and piri piri spicy seasoning.
  • Marinated and hand sprinkled with piri piri seasoning for a spicy hit
  • Pack size: 365g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast Fillet (93%), Piri Piri Marinade (5%), Sugar, Salt, Spices, Potato Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Dried Garlic, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Smoked Salt, Dried Onion, Chilli Extract.

Piri Piri Marinade contains: Water, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Vinegar, Lemon Oil, Capsicum Extract, Smoked Salt, Sunflower Oil, Cumin Extract, Garlic Extract, Pimento Extract, Coriander Leaf Extract.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'Use by' date shown.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, 170°C, 5
Time: 40-45 mins
190°C /Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
  • Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

Net Contents

365g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (141g**)
Energy747kJ / 178kcal1053kJ / 251kcal
Fat6.7g9.5g
Saturates1.9g2.6g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.7g
Sugars0.5g0.7g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein28.8g40.6g
Salt0.8g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 365g typically weighs 282g.--

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

We quite liked these, perfect for a fairly clean m

5 stars

We quite liked these, perfect for a fairly clean meal with veg.

no marinade if you dont eat the skin

1 stars

I would not buy any marinated chicken with skin on. If you don't know why you are in the wrong job

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 20/12/2019.

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 20/12/2019.

