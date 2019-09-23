Tesco 2 Piri Piri Chicken Breast Fillets 365G

Ingredients
Chicken Breast Fillet (93%), Piri Piri Marinade (5%), Sugar, Salt, Spices, Potato Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Dried Garlic, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Smoked Salt, Dried Onion, Chilli Extract.
Piri Piri Marinade contains: Water, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Vinegar, Lemon Oil, Capsicum Extract, Smoked Salt, Sunflower Oil, Cumin Extract, Garlic Extract, Pimento Extract, Coriander Leaf Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'Use by' date shown.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator.
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Keep refrigerated below 4ºC.
Once opened, use immediately.