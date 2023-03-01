We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco A-Z Multivitamins & Minerals 90S

Tesco A-Z Multivitamins & Minerals 90S

3.9(14)
£4.90

£0.05/each

Vegetarian

A-Z multivitamins and minerals food supplement.
A daily supplement to support general wellbeing containing 23 essential nutrients. Riboflavin and vitamins B6 and B12 to support the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Vitamin D to support the maintenance of normal bones and teeth. Zinc to support the normal function of the immune system. Iodine to support normal cognitive function.General well being Contains 23 essential nutrients 1 a day

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C, Bulking Agents (Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Ferrous Fumarate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Anti-caking Agents (Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Zinc Oxide, Glazing Agents (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Talc), Pantothenic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Cupric Sulphate, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Antioxidants (Alpha-Tocopherol, Sodium Ascorbate), Potassium Iodide, Chromium (III) Chloride, Sodium Molybdate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Number of uses

90 Servings

Net Contents

90 Tablets

