Tesco Original Wash Up Liquid 450Ml

Excellent
This washing up liquid is very good as good as much more expensive liquids but I wished Tesco would do the larger bottle in the original as in the scented ones .
Simply does the Job!.
This is a Great Washing up Liquid!.
Ingredients: 15-30% Anionic Surfactants. 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants. <5% Amphoteric Surfactants. Also contains: Perfume, Citral, Limonene. Preservatives: Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone.
Keep bottle upright and store out of reach of children in a cool, dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
450ml e
WARNING WARNING Contains , Causes serious eye irritation., If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Keep out of reach of children., Read label before use., Wash hands thoroughly after handling., IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove, contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing., If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
