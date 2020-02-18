By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Original Wash Up Liquid 450Ml

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Original Wash Up Liquid 450Ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.91/litre

Aldi Price Match

Product Description

  • Tesco Washing up liquid Original
  • Tesco Washing up Liquid Original 450ml
  • Tough on grease Leaves a sparkling finish
  • Pack size: 450ML

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 15-30% Anionic Surfactants. 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants. <5% Amphoteric Surfactants. Also contains: Perfume, Citral, Limonene. Preservatives: Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone.

Storage

Keep bottle upright and store out of reach of children in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dilute sparingly in water. To save energy wash non-greasy items in cold water. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Warning Not suitable for use on clothing or fabrics.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Contains ,
  • Causes serious eye irritation.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove,
  • contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450ml e

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING WARNING Contains , Causes serious eye irritation., If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Keep out of reach of children., Read label before use., Wash hands thoroughly after handling., IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove, contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing., If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent

5 stars

This washing up liquid is very good as good as much more expensive liquids but I wished Tesco would do the larger bottle in the original as in the scented ones .

Simply does the Job!.

5 stars

This is a Great Washing up Liquid!.

Usually bought next

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.50
£0.15/metre

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

£ 2.25
£0.11/each

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here