By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Chicken Mini Roasts Stuffing & Gravy 438G

3.5(9)Write a review
Tesco 2 Chicken Mini Roasts Stuffing & Gravy 438G
£ 3.75
£8.57/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1275kJ 304kcal
    15%
  • Fat14.1g
    20%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 682kJ / 163kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless chicken breast fillets wrapped in smoked dry cure bacon with chicken gravy, pork, onion and sage stuffing balls and pork chipolata sausages.
  • Wrapped in bacon, with stuffing, chipolata sausage and chicken gravy
  • Wrapped in bacon, with stuffing, chipolata sausage and chicken gravy
  • Pack size: 438g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast Fillet (54%), Chicken Gravy, Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing (10%), Pork Chipolata Sausages (9%), Smoked Dry Cure Bacon (6%).

Chicken Gravy contains: Water, Cornflour, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Carrot, Salt, Sugar, Chicken Fat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Leek, Garlic Purée, Vinegar, Chicken Extract, Yeast Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Black Pepper.

Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing contains: Pork, Onion, Wheat Flour, Pork Fat, Sage, Parsley, Butter (Milk), Egg, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Yeast, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Pork Chipolata Sausages contains: Pork, Wheat Flour, Pork Fat, Water, Salt, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Parsley, Emulsifier (Trisodium Diphosphate), White Pepper, Yeast Extract, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sugar, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sage Extract.

Filled into non-U.K. beef collagen casings.

Smoked Dry Cure Bacon contains: Pork Belly, Sea Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'Use by' date shown.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, 170°C, 5
Time: 35-40 mins
190°C /Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and drain any liquid from tray before pouring contents of sachet evenly over chicken. Return to the oven for 10-15 minutes. To serve: Remove the chicken, stuffing and sausages to a serving plate, stir the gravy well and pour over the chicken.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid
  • Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side
  • After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
  • Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The bacon in this product may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking.This is a natural occurrence and completely harmless.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: The bacon in this product may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking.This is a natural occurrence and completely harmless.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

438g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (187g**)
Energy682kJ / 163kcal1275kJ / 304kcal
Fat7.5g14.1g
Saturates2.6g4.9g
Carbohydrate2.7g5.1g
Sugars1.0g1.8g
Fibre0.6g1.2g
Protein20.7g38.6g
Salt0.9g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 438g typically weighs 374g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: The bacon in this product may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking.This is a natural occurrence and completely harmless.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: The bacon in this product may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking.This is a natural occurrence and completely harmless.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor

2 stars

Not very good the chicken is not very nice will not buy again

Last week i ordered fresh chicken portoin as an a

1 stars

Last week i ordered fresh chicken portoin as an alternitive i was given breaded chicken stupid replacements there must of been some chicken portion that i coulx use in a recipee then chicken that was repacked breaded ghis meant other things id bought in that shopping wont get used so please if it alternitife is needed please make it some type that can be made in to a sauce thank you

love it

5 stars

A lovely meal being elderly we can share Really good value

Had this mini roast for the first time today & w

5 stars

Had this mini roast for the first time today & will definitely buy it again. The chicken portions(2) & the sauce that goes with it were very tasty as were the sausages & stuffing balls. Highly recommended & very good value.

Great Lovely meal

5 stars

Great Lovely meal

A bit misleading as it is not a dinner, as you sti

2 stars

A bit misleading as it is not a dinner, as you still have to add potatoes and veg. so a waste of money.

New smaller size (not advertised on packaging)

3 stars

This was once a favourite, however the chicken is much smaller now and just leaves you feeling hungry & unfulfilled after eating, when will companys learn customers would rather more for the same product than pay the same for a smaller one if it was a choice (I can except inflation).

Easy cook

4 stars

Easy to cook, meats are well flavoured, but the gravy is insufficient, so we don’t use it.

Misleading packaging

3 stars

This item should have chicken, stuffing, gravy, and chipolata sausages, but this is second time I have purchased this meal online to find there is only chicken and gravy in prepared tray. Has this been changed to only chicken? If so the packaging should be changed to reflect this.

Usually bought next

Tesco 2 Hunters Chicken Breasts 430G

£ 3.75
£8.73/kg

Offer

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Tesco Cheese Leek & Bacon Chicken Breasts 2 Pack 390G

£ 3.75
£9.62/kg

Offer

Tesco Mashed Potato 425G

£ 1.00
£2.36/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here