Tesco 2 Chicken Mini Roasts Stuffing & Gravy 438G

Poor
Not very good the chicken is not very nice will not buy again
Last week i ordered fresh chicken portoin as an alternitive i was given breaded chicken stupid replacements there must of been some chicken portion that i coulx use in a recipee then chicken that was repacked breaded ghis meant other things id bought in that shopping wont get used so please if it alternitife is needed please make it some type that can be made in to a sauce thank you
love it
A lovely meal being elderly we can share Really good value
Had this mini roast for the first time today & will definitely buy it again. The chicken portions(2) & the sauce that goes with it were very tasty as were the sausages & stuffing balls. Highly recommended & very good value.
Great Lovely meal
A bit misleading as it is not a dinner, as you sti
A bit misleading as it is not a dinner, as you still have to add potatoes and veg. so a waste of money.
New smaller size (not advertised on packaging)
This was once a favourite, however the chicken is much smaller now and just leaves you feeling hungry & unfulfilled after eating, when will companys learn customers would rather more for the same product than pay the same for a smaller one if it was a choice (I can except inflation).
Easy cook
Easy to cook, meats are well flavoured, but the gravy is insufficient, so we don’t use it.
Misleading packaging
This item should have chicken, stuffing, gravy, and chipolata sausages, but this is second time I have purchased this meal online to find there is only chicken and gravy in prepared tray. Has this been changed to only chicken? If so the packaging should be changed to reflect this.