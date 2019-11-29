Tesco Finest 10 Pork & Caramelised Onion Sausages 667G

best ever
Best sausages i've ever tasted. Full of flavour
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1034kJ / 249kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (74%), Caramelised Onion (15%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Onion Powder, Brown Sugar (Sulphites), Dextrose, Vegetable Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Parsley, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Nutmeg Extract, Pepper Extract, Marjoram, Paprika Extract.
Caramelised Onion Contains: Red Onions, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate, Cinnamon, Clove, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide),
Filled into natural pork casings.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: Oven 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. Place under a pre-heated grill for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
5 Servings
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
667g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1034kJ / 249kcal
|1209kJ / 291kcal
|Fat
|17.7g
|20.7g
|Saturates
|6.3g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|10.9g
|Sugars
|6.0g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|12.7g
|14.9g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019