Ready Brek Original 450G

Tried it and love it! Its perfect cereal to have i
Tried it and love it! Its perfect cereal to have in the mornings to help keep you full for the rest of the day. Don't need to worry about not having milk, because you can have that without it to.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1575kJ
Wholegrain Rolled Oats (60%), Wholegrain Oat Flour (38%), Calcium, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin (B2), Vitamin B6, Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Store in a cool dry, odour free placeTo retain freshness fold over inner bag after use. For Best Before, see top flap
This pack contains approximately fifteen 30g servings
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
450g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|**%RI per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Per 30g serving with milk‡
|Energy
|1575kJ
|473kJ
|769kJ
|-
|374kcal
|112kcal
|183kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|2.6g
|5.0g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.4g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|58g
|17g
|25g
|of which sugars
|1.0g
|0.0g
|7.5g
|Fibre
|7.9g
|2.4g
|2.4g
|Protein
|12g
|3.6g
|8.6g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.00g
|0.23g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.94mg
|85%
|0.28mg
|0.30mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.2mg
|86%
|0.36mg
|0.60mg
|Niacin
|14mg
|88%
|4.2mg
|4.0mg
|Vitamin B6
|1.2mg
|86%
|0.36mg
|0.50mg
|Folic Acid
|170µg
|85%
|51µg
|60µg
|Vitamin B12
|2.1µg
|84%
|0.63µg
|1.2µg
|Vitamin D
|4.3µg
|86%
|1.3µg
|1.3µg
|Calcium
|1340mg
|168%
|402mg
|582mg
|Iron
|12mg
|86%
|3.6mg
|4.0mg
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|‡ 150ml of semi-skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
Tried it and love it! Its perfect cereal to have in the mornings to help keep you full for the rest of the day. Don't need to worry about not having milk, because you can have that without it to.