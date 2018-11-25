By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ready Brek Original 450G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Ready Brek Original 450G
£ 2.00
£0.44/100g
A 30g serving with 150ml semi-skimmed milk contains
  • Energy769kJ 183kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt0.23g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1575kJ

Product Description

  • Original Oat Cereal Fortified with Vitamins, Iron & Calcium.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • Lovingly made from wholegrain rolled oats, your bowl of Ready brek is packed full of goodness. Super smooth and with no added salt or sugar, start your day the Ready brek way...
  • Rich in calcium, Source of vitamin D, No added sugar or salt and High oat fibre*
  • *Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Oat grain fibre contributes to an increase in faecal bulk. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower/reduce blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has many risk factors and altering one of these may or may not have a beneficial effect. One 30g serving provides 1.2g of beta glucan soluble fibre from whole oats and oat flour, which is 40% of 3g, the suggested daily intake. Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones and teeth. Contains naturally occurring sugars.
  • Why not try
  • 8 Smooth Porridge Oat Sachets
  • Microwave in 90 Secs
  • Smooth porridge oats
  • Source of vitamin D - To support a healthy immune system
  • Rich in calcium - To promote healthy bones and teeth
  • No added salt - For a better nutritional balance
  • High in oat fibre - To aid healthy digestion
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g
  • Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones and teeth
  • Rich in calcium
  • Source of vitamin D
  • No added sugar or salt
  • High oat fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Rolled Oats (60%), Wholegrain Oat Flour (38%), Calcium, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin (B2), Vitamin B6, Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Also, not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free placeTo retain freshness fold over inner bag after use. For Best Before, see top flap

Preparation and Usage

  • Great tasting oats in 3 easy to follow steps...
  • 1. Mix 30g (5 dessert spoons) of Ready Brek with 150ml of milk or water
  • 2. Microwave or boil on the hob for 90 seconds, stirring half way through**
  • 3. Leave to stand for 1 minute, then enjoy!
  • Have you tired topping your Ready Brek with...
  • A drizzle of honey
  • Sliced banana
  • Halved strawberries
  • Dried fruit
  • **Based on 750W Category D and 1000W Category E microwaves.
  • Please be careful with hot product or liquid. Once prepared, do not store or reheat.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately fifteen 30g servings

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.

Return to

  • If you are unhappy with your Ready brek in any way, please return it with the panel showing the ''Best Before'' date code. We will refund the price of a replacement plus postage by voucher, which of course does not affect your statutory rights. Contact the smooth team:
  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.
  • (UK only)
  • Weetabix Limited,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,

Net Contents

450g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g**%RI per 100gPer 30g servingPer 30g serving with milk‡
Energy 1575kJ473kJ769kJ
-374kcal112kcal183kcal
Fat 8.7g2.6g5.0g
of which saturates 1.2g0.4g1.9g
Carbohydrate 58g17g25g
of which sugars 1.0g0.0g7.5g
Fibre 7.9g2.4g2.4g
Protein 12g3.6g8.6g
Salt 0.03g0.00g0.23g
Thiamin (B1) 0.94mg85%0.28mg0.30mg
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg86%0.36mg0.60mg
Niacin 14mg88%4.2mg4.0mg
Vitamin B61.2mg86%0.36mg0.50mg
Folic Acid 170µg85%51µg60µg
Vitamin B12 2.1µg84%0.63µg1.2µg
Vitamin D 4.3µg86%1.3µg1.3µg
Calcium 1340mg168%402mg582mg
Iron 12mg86%3.6mg4.0mg
Vitamins & Minerals----
‡ 150ml of semi-skimmed milk----
**RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tried it and love it! Its perfect cereal to have i

5 stars

Tried it and love it! Its perfect cereal to have in the mornings to help keep you full for the rest of the day. Don't need to worry about not having milk, because you can have that without it to.

Usually bought next

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Weetabix Cereal 24 Pack

£ 2.80
£0.12/each

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Tesco Squeezy Clear Honey 340G

£ 1.80
£0.53/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here