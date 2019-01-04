By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpen No Added Sugar 1.10Kg

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Alpen No Added Sugar 1.10Kg
£ 4.00
£0.36/100g

New

A 45g serving contains
  • Energy700kJ 166kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1556kJ/

Product Description

  • Wholegrain Wheatflakes ands Rolled Oats with Raisins and Roasted Sliced Hazelnuts and Almonds.
  • For more suggestions visit www.alpen.co.uk
  • Mountain of taste in every bowl!
  • Our muesli is bursting with delicious, natural ingredients. We've combined creamy rolled oats and toasted wheat flakes with roasted almonds, hazelnuts and juicy raisins to bring you a breakfast you can truly savour.
  • The UK's no. 1 muesli*
  • *The No. 1 muesli brand in the UK based on the last 52 weeks of retail value sales from Nielsen up to 26.08.17
  • Wholegrain
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Low in saturated fat
  • High in fibre
  • No added sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1.1KG
Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat (43%), Wholegrain Rolled Oats (37%), Raisins (15%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Whey Powder, Roasted Sliced Nuts (2.5%) (Hazelnuts, Almonds), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also, not suitable for other Nut allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try a handful of berries and a drizzle of honey on your Alpen?

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately twenty four 45g servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy Alpen in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return it with the panel showing the "Best Before" date to the address detailed below.
  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.
  • (UK only)
  • Weetabix Limited,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,

Net Contents

1.1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g serving
Energy 1556kJ/700kJ/
-369kcal166kcal
Fat 5.8g2.6g
(of which saturates 0.9g0.4g)
Carbohydrates63g28g
(of which sugars 16g7.2g)
Fibre 8.3g3.7g
Protein 12g5.4g
Salt 0.28g0.13g
This pack contains approximately twenty four 45g servings--

its quality is ok

its quality is ok

