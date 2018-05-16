Billingtons Golden Caster 1Kg

Product Description
- Golden Caster Natural Unrefined Cane Sugar
- Our unrefined natural sugar has been very carefully produced to lock in, rather than refine out, the natural molasses of the sugar cane. It is this difference which gives Billington's sugar its unique richness, depth of flavour and natural colour
- Ile Maurice
- For many years Billington's has worked closely with local Mauritian growers and producers to create the finest natural cane sugars available
- Ideal for shortbread, meringues and sponges
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Storage
Store in an airtight container.In certain weather conditions this natural sugar may harden. This is not a sign of deterioration. Just place the sugar in a basin and cover with a damp cloth. Leave overnight and its moistness will return.
Produce of
Produce of Mauritius
Preparation and Usage
- An everyday, versatile sugar perfect for all sorts of baking from delicious sponge cakes to crunchy biscuits
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Billington's,
- Sugar Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 9AY,
- UK.
Return to
- If you would like to contact us about our products, please write to:
- Customer Services,
- Billington's,
- Sugar Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 9AY,
- UK.
- Or contact us via our website www.billingtons.co.uk
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1700kJ
|-
|399kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|100g
|of which sugars
|100g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.17g
