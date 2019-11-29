Terry's Chocolate Orange Segsations 300G
Product Description
- An assortment of chocolates. With crunchy toffee flavour caramel pieces (1 %), popping candy (0.8 %) and crisped rice (0.7 %).
- 5 delicious flavours
- Made with Real orange oil
- 5 "individual, delicious chocolate segments to share, pull the tab and enjoy!"
- Milk Chocolate
- Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange with the essence of real orange oil
- Exploding Candy
- Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange with exploding candy bits
- Dark Chocolate
- Terry's Dark Chocolate Orange with the essence of real orange oil
- Toffee Crunch
- Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange with crunchy toffee flavour caramel pieces
- Milk Crunchy
- Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange with crispy puffed rice bits
- We do our best to ensure each flavour is present, but we regret that we cannot guarantee it 100 %.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476, E471), Orange Oil, Flavourings, Lactose (from Milk), Salt, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface.
- This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate.
Number of uses
Approximately 43 pieces per pack
Name and address
- Carambar and Co.,
- 9 rue Maurice Mallet,
- 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux,
- France.
Return to
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 1 piece (6.9 g)
|%* / Per 1 piece (6.9 g)
|Energy
|2170 kJ
|150 kJ
|-
|519 kcal
|36 kcal
|2 %
|Fat
|28 g
|1.9 g
|3 %
|of which saturates
|17 g
|1.2 g
|6 %
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|4.1 g
|2 %
|of which sugars
|57 g
|4.0 g
|4 %
|Fibre
|3.1 g
|< 0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|5.5 g
|< 0.5 g
|1 %
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.02 g
|< 1 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
