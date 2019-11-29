By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Terry's Chocolate Orange Segsations 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Terry's Chocolate Orange Segsations 300G
£ 2.50
£0.83/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • An assortment of chocolates. With crunchy toffee flavour caramel pieces (1 %), popping candy (0.8 %) and crisped rice (0.7 %).
  • 5 delicious flavours
  • Made with Real orange oil
  • 5 "individual, delicious chocolate segments to share, pull the tab and enjoy!"
  • Milk Chocolate
  • Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange with the essence of real orange oil
  • Exploding Candy
  • Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange with exploding candy bits
  • Dark Chocolate
  • Terry's Dark Chocolate Orange with the essence of real orange oil
  • Toffee Crunch
  • Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange with crunchy toffee flavour caramel pieces
  • Milk Crunchy
  • Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange with crispy puffed rice bits
  • We do our best to ensure each flavour is present, but we regret that we cannot guarantee it 100 %.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476, E471), Orange Oil, Flavourings, Lactose (from Milk), Salt, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface.
  • This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate.

Number of uses

Approximately 43 pieces per pack

Name and address

  • Carambar and Co.,
  • 9 rue Maurice Mallet,
  • 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux,
  • France.

Return to

  • Carambar and Co.,
  • 9 rue Maurice Mallet,
  • 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux,
  • France.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1 piece (6.9 g)%* / Per 1 piece (6.9 g)
Energy 2170 kJ150 kJ
-519 kcal36 kcal2 %
Fat 28 g1.9 g3 %
of which saturates 17 g1.2 g6 %
Carbohydrate 59 g4.1 g2 %
of which sugars 57 g4.0 g4 %
Fibre 3.1 g< 0.5 g-
Protein 5.5 g< 0.5 g1 %
Salt 0.24 g0.02 g< 1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

After Eight Mints Carton 300G

£ 3.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Celebrations Chocolate 240G

£ 2.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

Quality Street Mint Matchmakers 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

Quality Street Orange Matchmakers 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here