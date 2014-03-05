Tesco Sleep Aid 30S

I did find these the best....
I know these range of tabs are similar but I did find these the best - there didn't appear to be any other reason why they seemed to help sleep.
Offer
Each film coated tablet contains: 34 mg of extract (as dry extract) from Hop Strobile (Humulus lupulus L.) (4-6:1) Extraction solvent: Methanol 30% (v/v), 30.8 mg of extract (as dry extract) from Valerian root (Valeriana officinalis L.) (4.5-6:1) Extraction solvent: Ethanol 60% (v/v), 18.2 mg of extract (as dry extract) of Passion Flower herb (Passiflora incarnata L.) (3-7:1) Extraction solvent: Ethanol 70% (v/v).
The other ingredients are:
Extract excipients: Maltodextrin, colloidal anhydrous silica.
Core excipients: Calcium hydrogen phosphate, microcrystalline cellulose, stearic acid, magnesium stearate.
Film-coating: Polyethylene glycol 400, hypromellose 4500, hydroxypropylmethyl cellulose, iron oxides (E172), titanium dioxide (E171).
Do not use these tablets after the expiry date stated on pack. Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original package. KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Produced in the U.K.
Dosage
For oral use. Swallow the tablet whole with water. Do not chew.
ADULTS AND THE ELDERLY: 2 tablets 1 hour before you go to bed.
Not recommended for children or adolescents under 18 years.
DO NOT TAKE MORE MEDICINE THAN THE LABEL TELLS YOU TO.
WARNINGS
Do not take if you are:
• under 18 years of age
• pregnant or breastfeeding
• allergic to any of the ingredients
• already taking a medicine for sleep or anxiety.
Avoid excessive alcoholic drink while taking this medicine. This medicine may make you feel drowsy. If affected, do not drive or operate machines. If symptoms worsen or persist consult your doctor, pharmacist or qualified healthcare practitioner.
Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
THR 20894/0073
- Servings
Card. Recycle
30 Tablets
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020