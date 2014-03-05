Tesco Sleep Aid 30S

Dosage

For oral use. Swallow the tablet whole with water. Do not chew.

ADULTS AND THE ELDERLY: 2 tablets 1 hour before you go to bed.

Not recommended for children or adolescents under 18 years.

DO NOT TAKE MORE MEDICINE THAN THE LABEL TELLS YOU TO.

WARNINGS

Do not take if you are:

• under 18 years of age

• pregnant or breastfeeding

• allergic to any of the ingredients

• already taking a medicine for sleep or anxiety.

Avoid excessive alcoholic drink while taking this medicine. This medicine may make you feel drowsy. If affected, do not drive or operate machines. If symptoms worsen or persist consult your doctor, pharmacist or qualified healthcare practitioner.

Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.



THR 20894/0073