Jus-Rol Shortcrust Pastry Twin Pack Sheets 640G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1905 kJ
Product Description
- Chilled uncooked shortcrust pastry 2 sheets.
- Jus-Rol Chilled pastry sheets are ready rolled, so you can use them straightaway.
- Shortcrust, puff, filo: all the pastry types you need to create sausage rolls or mince pies.
- Jus-Rol pastry sheets and blocks make it easy for you to bake.
- 2 Rectangular Sheets (each approx. 350mm x 230mm)
- No artificial colours and flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 640g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Margarine (Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Beta Carotene)), Water, Alcohol, Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Deactivated Yeast, Colour (Beta Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5ºCFreeze on day of purchase. Consume within 1 month. To defrost thaw overnight in your fridge or alternatively for 2 1/2 hours at room temperature. Once thawed do not refreeze. For Use By: See Front of Pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Shortcrust pastry tips:
- Let your pastry temper to room temperature
- For best results, take the pastry out of the fridge approximately 45 minutes before you are ready to use it, as it will be easier to work with.
- Crispy and Evenly Baked
- Using the tip of a sharp knife make 2 small cuts into your pastry lid before baking. This will allow the steam to escape while it cooks and prevent your pastry from being soggy once cooked.
- Cinnamon Finish
- For a tasty finish to your sweet pies, simply brush with a beaten egg and sprinkle with a mixture of cinnamon and sugar before baking.
- 1. Take out of the fridge and remove from the carton approximately 45 minutes before use. After this time, for best results, use immediately.
- 2. Remove from plastic wrap and unroll the pastry sheet.
- 3. Bake in a preheated oven at 200º C (180º C for fan assisted ovens) / Gas Mark 6, or at the temperature required in your recipe.
Number of uses
Each sheet (320g) provides at least 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- At Jus Rol™ we love pastry and we hope you do too. To get in touch you can phone or contact us via our website.
- Telephone Monday - Friday 9am - 6pm
- 0800 028 0089 (UK only)
- www.jusrol.co.uk
- 1-800 535 115 (ROI only)
- www.jusrol.ie
- General Mills UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
640g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(uncooked) Per 100 g
|(uncooked) Per portion (50 g)
|%* (50 g)
|Energy
|1905 kJ
|952 kJ
|11%
|-
|457 kcal
|229 kcal
|11%
|Fat
|28.6 g
|14.3 g
|20%
|of which saturates
|14.5 g
|7.3 g
|36%
|Carbohydrate
|39.9 g
|20.0 g
|8%
|of which sugars
|1.6 g
|0.8 g
|1%
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|0.7 g
|-
|Protein
|5.9 g
|3.0 g
|6%
|Salt
|0.25 g
|0.13 g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
