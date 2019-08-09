By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Finest White Chocolate & Honeycomb Cookie 4 Pack

5(3)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.38/each
One cookie
  • Energy1218kJ 290kcal
    15%
  • Fat11.2g
    16%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars25.0g
    28%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1874kJ / 446kcal

Product Description

  • Our cookies are expertly baked for a soft, chewy texture. We've used smooth, creamy Belgian white chocolate which compliments the sweet honeycomb for a rich treat Expertly baked in store.
  • Soft, chewy and generously filled with Belgian white chocolate and sweet honeycomb pieces.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian White Chocolate (21%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Brown Sugar, Butter (Milk), Honeycomb Pieces (5%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Palm Oil, Water, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Invert Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates, Calcium Phosphate), Wheat Fibre, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (65g)
Energy1874kJ / 446kcal1218kJ / 290kcal
Fat17.2g11.2g
Saturates9.4g6.1g
Carbohydrate67.1g43.6g
Sugars38.5g25.0g
Fibre0.9g0.6g
Protein5.3g3.4g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The world's best cookie ever? It's a close call!

5 stars

These were some of the nicest cookies I have ever tasted. We purchased two types, these and the triple chocolate which, although also delicious, were always the second choice. It's also worth noting that these are very soft, and large, rich gooey cookies and, in an air proof container, they are still good for days. We managed to eke them out over a full week and they still tasted delicious.

