Finest White Chocolate & Honeycomb Cookie 4 Pack

Possibly my favourite ever supermarket cookie. Soft, but not gooey, with lovely chunks of white chocolate and honeycomb through it.
The world's best cookie ever? It's a close call!
These were some of the nicest cookies I have ever tasted. We purchased two types, these and the triple chocolate which, although also delicious, were always the second choice. It's also worth noting that these are very soft, and large, rich gooey cookies and, in an air proof container, they are still good for days. We managed to eke them out over a full week and they still tasted delicious.