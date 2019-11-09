By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Corn Bread

4(13)Write a review
Tesco Corn Bread
£ 1.60
£1.60/each
One slice
  • Energy553kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1105kJ / 262kcal

Product Description

  • Cornbread with sunflower seeds and mixed spices.
  • Cornbread Topped with corn 400g. Made with corn, sunflower seeds and spices for a distinctive flavour.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Corn Grits, Sunflower Seeds (4.5%), Wheat Gluten, Maize Semolina, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper, Malted Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1105kJ / 262kcal553kJ / 131kcal
Fat4.1g2.0g
Saturates0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate45.0g22.5g
Sugars3.6g1.8g
Fibre2.6g1.3g
Protein9.9g5.0g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Stays fresh but doesn't taste like cornbread.

3 stars

Stayed fresh enough for several days but didn't taste much different from the ordinary 'bloomer'. Disappointing taste wise and didn't taste of cornbread or spices. Nice colour.

Nice texture, but disappointingly bland

3 stars

Nice texture, but disappointingly bland, couldn't taste any spices at all. On the plus side, although it says "best same day", it did stay quite fresh for the following day too.

Golden corn bread

5 stars

Yours is the only place i can get it. It is deliciousand it has a good shelf life.

Disappointing

1 stars

The packaging didn’t specify what special spices it had in it. I would have liked to have known because it did not taste ‘natural’..rather like a hint of ‘fake curry’ spice. I could taste the ‘kind of’ corn flavour, that too did not taste natural either. I did not enjoy this bread at all

Misleading

1 stars

Very misleading in its name if you are trying to avoid wheat and gluten.

Superb flavor

5 stars

Superb flavor and lasts 4 days in my front room, same moisture content, cut end down on carving board. I have 2 ordered this week and one will be left wrapped in paper and kept in fridge until first one has been eaten. Well done Tesco.

BEST BREAD IN PENZANCE

5 stars

Best bread out of all supermarkets love this and the cheese one yummy

Best bread in town

5 stars

This is the most delicious bread I have ever eaten. Great toasted with lots of butter. Super soft for a tasty sandwich. Absolutely just goes with anything sweet or savoury. Lived in Cyprus for several years and this is just like their cornbread. Love this bread, worth every penny. Please keep it available as nobody else makes it.

Delicious but not gluten free

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Sadly cannot purchase again. The name 'Corn bread' is very misleading. Bought this believing that it would be gluten free, a great feature of actual corn bread. Maybe some thought should be given to it's current name🙃

AN OLD FASHIONED FLAVOUR FROM MY CHILDHOOD!

5 stars

This bread is the most fantastic tasting bread in the world! The taste is from my childhood, a proper old fashioned taste. All bread should be made like this.The bread is so moorish, the corn flavour is so delicious. I can't wait to buy some more and I am hoping you never stop making it.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Sourdough Bloomer

£ 1.60
£NaN/each

Tesco Cranberry, Cashew & Raisin Bloomer

£ 1.60
£1.60/each

Tesco Trio Of Olive Bloomer

£ 1.60
£NaN/100g

Tesco Ancient Grain Sourdough Bloomer

£ 1.60
£1.60/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here