Tesco Corn Bread

Stays fresh but doesn't taste like cornbread.
Stayed fresh enough for several days but didn't taste much different from the ordinary 'bloomer'. Disappointing taste wise and didn't taste of cornbread or spices. Nice colour.
Nice texture, but disappointingly bland
Nice texture, but disappointingly bland, couldn't taste any spices at all. On the plus side, although it says "best same day", it did stay quite fresh for the following day too.
Golden corn bread
Yours is the only place i can get it. It is deliciousand it has a good shelf life.
Disappointing
The packaging didn’t specify what special spices it had in it. I would have liked to have known because it did not taste ‘natural’..rather like a hint of ‘fake curry’ spice. I could taste the ‘kind of’ corn flavour, that too did not taste natural either. I did not enjoy this bread at all
Misleading
Very misleading in its name if you are trying to avoid wheat and gluten.
Superb flavor
Superb flavor and lasts 4 days in my front room, same moisture content, cut end down on carving board. I have 2 ordered this week and one will be left wrapped in paper and kept in fridge until first one has been eaten. Well done Tesco.
BEST BREAD IN PENZANCE
Best bread out of all supermarkets love this and the cheese one yummy
Best bread in town
This is the most delicious bread I have ever eaten. Great toasted with lots of butter. Super soft for a tasty sandwich. Absolutely just goes with anything sweet or savoury. Lived in Cyprus for several years and this is just like their cornbread. Love this bread, worth every penny. Please keep it available as nobody else makes it.
Delicious but not gluten free
Absolutely delicious. Sadly cannot purchase again. The name 'Corn bread' is very misleading. Bought this believing that it would be gluten free, a great feature of actual corn bread. Maybe some thought should be given to it's current name🙃
AN OLD FASHIONED FLAVOUR FROM MY CHILDHOOD!
This bread is the most fantastic tasting bread in the world! The taste is from my childhood, a proper old fashioned taste. All bread should be made like this.The bread is so moorish, the corn flavour is so delicious. I can't wait to buy some more and I am hoping you never stop making it.