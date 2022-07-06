Rude Health Oat Drink Organic 1 Litre

Nice and creamy
I really like this oat milk, I was using Oatly thinking it was cheaper but I realised Rude Health is so much creamier and I end up using less of it so it actually ends up being a cost saver. It's great in coffee and with cereal. Definitely my favourite dairy free milk.
Too sweet and has a weird flavour
This oat milk is too sweet for my liking and has an unusual flavour in comparison to other oat milks - it tastes weird in my tea or cereal. It's just ok but at least its creamy.
Delicious and creamy
So delicious and creamy. You can barely tell you're not drinking cow's milk. Great that's it is gluten-free too.
The nicest oat drink around
The nicest Oat Drink around. I haven't drunk milk for 18 years and when I put this in guest's tea they don't know they aren't drinking cow's milk until I tell them. Not oversweet or with weird grey lumps like some of the other brands. Please get it back in stock soon Tesco