We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Rude Health Oat Drink Organic 1 Litre

4.5(4)Write a review
Rude Health Oat Drink Organic 1 Litre
£ 2.00
£2.00/litre
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Oat Organic
  • The Crème De La Crop
  • Oats are creamiest when they're natural and gluten-free. Just like the ones in this carton. Drink to avoid fear of missing oat.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
  • EU Organic - IT BIO 006, EU Agriculture
  • Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good
  • Tetra Pak®, Tetra Brik®Aseptic
  • Organic
  • Great taste 2020
  • Gluten Free
  • All natural
  • No added sugar
  • Contains natural sugars from oats
  • We make dairy-free drinks for glass half-fullers
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 1L
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Organic Gluten Free Oats (11%), Organic Cold-Pressed Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. After opening, keep in the fridge and use within 5 days. Don't freeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well every time

Name and address

  • 212 New King's Road,
  • London,
  • SW6 4NZ.
  • Rude Health Foods BV,
  • Zwarteweg 10,
  • 1412 GD Naarden.

Return to

  • Be rude (or nice) to us:
  • 212 New King's Road,
  • London,
  • SW6 4NZ.
  • T: +44 (0) 20 7731 3740
  • E: hello@rudehealth.com
  • www.rudehealth.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy211 kJ
-50 kcal
Fat2.4g
of which saturates0.4g
Carbohydrates6.3g
of which sugars3.5g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein0.8g
Salt0.09g
View all Dairy Free Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice and creamy

5 stars

I really like this oat milk, I was using Oatly thinking it was cheaper but I realised Rude Health is so much creamier and I end up using less of it so it actually ends up being a cost saver. It's great in coffee and with cereal. Definitely my favourite dairy free milk.

Too sweet and has a weird flavour

3 stars

This oat milk is too sweet for my liking and has an unusual flavour in comparison to other oat milks - it tastes weird in my tea or cereal. It's just ok but at least its creamy.

Delicious and creamy

5 stars

So delicious and creamy. You can barely tell you're not drinking cow's milk. Great that's it is gluten-free too.

The nicest oat drink around

5 stars

The nicest Oat Drink around. I haven't drunk milk for 18 years and when I put this in guest's tea they don't know they aren't drinking cow's milk until I tell them. Not oversweet or with weird grey lumps like some of the other brands. Please get it back in stock soon Tesco

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here