Gordon's Gin &Tonic 250Ml Can
Product Description
- London Dry Gin and Tonic
- The Gordon's Gin & Tonic can ensures that you can take the refreshing taste of a classic Gordon's and Tonic with you. Perfect for picnics in the park or for a quiet night in the Gordon's and tonic can ensures a perfectly balanced G&T every time
- Established in 1769, Gordon's has 250 years of distilling heritage and has been awarded 4 royal warrants, the first of which was in 1925 by King George V
- Gordon's Gin perfectly mixed with refreshing Tonic, ready to drink in a 250ml can
- The perfect mix of Gordon's gin and tonic, with the ease and convenience of ready to drink cans
- Best served chilled, or in a glass with ice and lime
- Gordon's gin perfectly mixed with tonic water
- Perfect to enjoy with friends at home or on the go
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
1.25
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Tanqueray Gordon & Co.,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml
