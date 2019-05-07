The Straw Hat Rose 75Cl

So bitter!
This is so bitter, I will not be buying it again!
Lovely fruity, refreshing
I was pleasantly surprised considering the price and 11% too. I lean towards a sweeter wine and this is just right for me. I have had higher priced Rose and they have not have been nearly as nice as this. Don't be put off by the price. It's far from plonk.
Gorgeous!!
Light and delicate
I am no wine expert, but I know what I like and I like this wine very much. It is light and summery, very fruity and not overly sweet. I particularly like the strawberryness and the price!
This wine takes some beating
This is a smooth fruity wine a very good all rounder for anytime of the year.
Disappointing
I know it's cheap, but I really expected this wine to be rather better than it is. If you like your wine fruity and sweet, then you might like this one. More like a fruit punch than wine. Probably goes best with cake.