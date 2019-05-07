By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Straw Hat Rose 75Cl

3.5(6)Write a review
The Straw Hat Rose 75Cl
£ 3.90
£3.90/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé British Wine
  • With an array of lush, juicy summer red fruit notes, this ripe and fresh fruity style perfectly complements most moods & occasions!
  • The Straw Hat Rosé is easy drinking, soft fruit and medium in style and delicious served chilled over ice.
  • British wine
  • Produced from imported grape juice
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • With an array of lush, juicy summer red fruit notes, this ripe and fresh fruity style perfectly complements most moods & occasions!

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

8.2

ABV

11% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • "Why not try... as a refreshing & fruity spritzer served in a jug with lemonade or soda, ice and frozen summer berries. Also accompanied with griddled salmon and green leaf salad, or fettuccine pasta with creamy wild mushroom sauce."

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.
  • www.thestrawhat.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

So bitter!

1 stars

This is so bitter, I will not be buying it again!

Lovely fruity, refreshing

5 stars

I was pleasantly surprised considering the price and 11% too. I lean towards a sweeter wine and this is just right for me. I have had higher priced Rose and they have not have been nearly as nice as this. Don't be put off by the price. It's far from plonk.

Gorgeous!!

4 stars

Gorgeous!!

Light and delicate

5 stars

I am no wine expert, but I know what I like and I like this wine very much. It is light and summery, very fruity and not overly sweet. I particularly like the strawberryness and the price!

This wine takes some beating

5 stars

This is a smooth fruity wine a very good all rounder for anytime of the year.

Disappointing

2 stars

I know it's cheap, but I really expected this wine to be rather better than it is. If you like your wine fruity and sweet, then you might like this one. More like a fruit punch than wine. Probably goes best with cake.

Usually bought next

The Straw Hat White 75Cl

£ 3.90
£3.90/75cl

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

The Straw Hat Red 75Cl

£ 3.90
£3.90/75cl

Tesco Zesty White Wine 75Cl

£ 3.65
£3.65/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here