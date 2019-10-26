By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Straw Hat Red 75Cl

2.5(8)Write a review
£ 3.90
£3.90/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red British Wine
  • With a bounty of soft & juicy red berry notes, this ripe and lush fruity style perfectly complements most moods & occasions!
  • The Straw Hat Red is easy drinking, soft fruit and medium in style and delicious served slightly cool.
  • British wine
  • Produced from imported grape juice
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

8.2

ABV

11% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • "Why not try... as a refreshing, fruity punch with ice and slices of citrus fruits. Also accompanied with a juicy griddled steak, a tasty beef stroganoff or Mexican chilli con carne and tacos."

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.
  • www.thestrawhat.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

8 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice and subtle

4 stars

Lovely sweet red wine not to tart or sour. Only red wine we like

A very bad example of English wine

1 stars

There are some good English wines, unfortunately this is not one of them. It tastes very sweet and the only thing I can think of doing with it is to use it as juice in a fruit salad or pour it over ice cream but don't make the mistake. Of drinking it from a glass.

horrible

1 stars

Worst wine I've ever had one sip rest down the sink

Tastes lovely

5 stars

Been drinking cider for years and i thoughti would try a bottle of red wine and came across this strawhat wine. Its absolutely delicous and goes down a treat. Other reviews i have read say it tastes like fruit juice but i love it. Just wish i had bought more at the time. Absolutely delicious

Fruity easy drinking wine.

5 stars

I have been buying this wine for the past few years, and find it pleasant and always drinkable. It is very fruity, and slightly sweet to taste, more like a rosé than a red in type, but not colour. I find it better chilled, and lasts a couple of days once opened. I normally drink oaked Spanish wines, so this is the opposite end of the spectrum.

Best avoided

1 stars

Oh dear. Three of these bottles were foisted on me via a mystery case from Tesco and so I've ended up paying £4 per bottle for this, quite frankly, terrible 'wine'. The first sip tasted of a rather pleasant light balsamic vinegar which then gave way to an artificially sweet tasting cordial. A flavour combination I do no wish to experience again. Really, really odd.

whose straw hat?

1 stars

Not at all prestige and tastes more like a poor white blended with a dash of red. Reckon it would be good as a summer chilled wine at a barbeque, and followed up with a much better apres-bbq proper prestige.

Insipid

1 stars

A little like alcoholic Ribena. Not very nice at all.

