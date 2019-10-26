The Straw Hat Red 75Cl

Nice and subtle
Lovely sweet red wine not to tart or sour. Only red wine we like
A very bad example of English wine
There are some good English wines, unfortunately this is not one of them. It tastes very sweet and the only thing I can think of doing with it is to use it as juice in a fruit salad or pour it over ice cream but don't make the mistake. Of drinking it from a glass.
horrible
Worst wine I've ever had one sip rest down the sink
Tastes lovely
Been drinking cider for years and i thoughti would try a bottle of red wine and came across this strawhat wine. Its absolutely delicous and goes down a treat. Other reviews i have read say it tastes like fruit juice but i love it. Just wish i had bought more at the time. Absolutely delicious
Fruity easy drinking wine.
I have been buying this wine for the past few years, and find it pleasant and always drinkable. It is very fruity, and slightly sweet to taste, more like a rosé than a red in type, but not colour. I find it better chilled, and lasts a couple of days once opened. I normally drink oaked Spanish wines, so this is the opposite end of the spectrum.
Best avoided
Oh dear. Three of these bottles were foisted on me via a mystery case from Tesco and so I've ended up paying £4 per bottle for this, quite frankly, terrible 'wine'. The first sip tasted of a rather pleasant light balsamic vinegar which then gave way to an artificially sweet tasting cordial. A flavour combination I do no wish to experience again. Really, really odd.
whose straw hat?
Not at all prestige and tastes more like a poor white blended with a dash of red. Reckon it would be good as a summer chilled wine at a barbeque, and followed up with a much better apres-bbq proper prestige.
Insipid
A little like alcoholic Ribena. Not very nice at all.