The Straw Hat White 75Cl

Amazing
My new favourite wine. So easy to drink and not too dry. Great price and high %
Please don’t buy this wine
This has to be the most disgusting excuse for wine I have ever tasted. Extremely sweet with a repulsive kick. Do yourself a favour and spend a bit more. (Or go to a well known discount supermarket and get their Pinot Grigio). 😎
Great taste and vegan
Very nice, sweet but not sickly. Easy to drink. Strong grape taste and vegan
my new favourite wine
This is a lovely light wine, really refreshing and goes with a meal or just on its own, Definately worth a try and great price too
Really nice refreshing wine
I found this wine to be delicious if you like a fresh fruity taste. Must be drunk very chilled. I usually drink white zinfandel or Grenache pink wines but I'll be drinking this in future.
Avoid at all costs
We do not know how this can be classed as wine. It is sweet and tasteless. Awful stuff - do not allow it as a substitute for others.