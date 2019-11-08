By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Straw Hat White 75Cl

3.5(6)Write a review
£ 3.90
Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • White British Wine
  • With an abundance of lush, juicy tropical notes, this fresh fragrant and fruity style perfectly complements most moods and occasions!
  • The Straw Hat White is easy drinking, soft fruit and medium in style and delicious served chilled.
  • British wine
  • Produced from imported grape juice
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A British wine made from the finest imported grape juice. With an abundance of lush, juicy tropical notes, this fresh fragrant & fruity style perfectly complements most moods and occasions

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.2

ABV

11% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • "Why not try... as a long, thirst quencher with lemonade served in a pitcher with plenty of ice. Also accompanied with smoky chicken and bacon caesar salad, grilled tuna steak with lemon pepper or a creamy seafood pasta bake."

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.
  • www.thestrawhat.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing

5 stars

My new favourite wine. So easy to drink and not too dry. Great price and high %

Please don’t buy this wine

1 stars

This has to be the most disgusting excuse for wine I have ever tasted. Extremely sweet with a repulsive kick. Do yourself a favour and spend a bit more. (Or go to a well known discount supermarket and get their Pinot Grigio). 😎

Great taste and vegan

5 stars

Very nice, sweet but not sickly. Easy to drink. Strong grape taste and vegan

my new favourite wine

5 stars

This is a lovely light wine, really refreshing and goes with a meal or just on its own, Definately worth a try and great price too

Really nice refreshing wine

5 stars

I found this wine to be delicious if you like a fresh fruity taste. Must be drunk very chilled. I usually drink white zinfandel or Grenache pink wines but I'll be drinking this in future.

Avoid at all costs

1 stars

We do not know how this can be classed as wine. It is sweet and tasteless. Awful stuff - do not allow it as a substitute for others.

