Feeling Beautiful Cucumber Peeloff Mask 15Ml

Feeling Beautiful Cucumber Peeloff Mask 15Ml
£ 1.50
£1.00/10ml

Product Description

  • Renewing Cucumber Peel-Off Gel Mask
  • A cooling, skin-quenching mask that gently peels away impurities that can cause skin to be rough and dull. Cucumber and Aloe help soothe while moisturizing, ensuring skin feels soft and silky-smooth after every use. Perfect for normal to combination skin.
  • Instantly refreshes + clarifies for rejuvenated skin
  • Normal combo skin
  • Easy-to-peel mask
  • The mask experts since 1976
  • Not tested on animals
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

Water/Aqua/Eau, Polyvinyl Alcohol, SD Alcohol 40-B/Alcohol Denat, PEG-8, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Musa Sapientum (Banana) Fruit Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Aleurites Moluccanus Seed Extract, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Psidium Guajava Fruit Extract, Cymbopogon Schoenanthus Extract, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Fruit Extract, Santalum Album (Sandalwood) Extract, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Nasturtium Officinale Extract, Maranta Arundinacea Root Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Panthenol, Allantoin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Sodium PCA, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Polysorbate 20, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Fragrance (Parfum), Blue 1 (CI 42090)

Produce of

Made in United Arab Emirates

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply an even layer to clean, dry face, avoiding eye area, eye brows, hair line, and lips. Leaved on 10-15 minutes or until dry. Gently peel off mask from outer edges. Rinse with warm water. Use twice a week or as often as needed.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Freeman Beauty Labs/pH Beauty Labs, Inc.,
  • PO Box 10417,
  • Beverly Hills,
  • CA 90213.

Return to

  • freemanbeauty.com

Net Contents

15ml

