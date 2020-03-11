Freeman Dead Sea Mineral Anti Stress Mask 15Ml

Product Description
- Anti-Stress Dead Sea Minerals Clay Mask
- Unwind from the grind by treating skin to a much needed escape with this nutrient rich mask. Dead Sea Minerals and Sea Salts help replenish and balance moisture while purging clogged pores. Lavender and Bergamot help put skin in a bliss-like state and rinse away stress for smooth, radiant skin. Perfect for all skin types.
- All skin types
- Instantly clears pores and balances for renewed skin
- 10 minute mask
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 15ML
Information
Ingredients
Water/Aqua/Eau, Bentonite, Kaolin, Propylene Glycol, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Sodium Chloride*, Algae Extract, Artemisia Vulgaris Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Tocopherol, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Titanium Dioxide, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Polyacrylate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Diazolidinyl Urea, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Butylphenyl Methyl Propional, Linalool, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Blue 1 (CI 42090), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), *Dead Sea Salt
Produce of
Made in U.S.A.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply mask to face and neck, avoiding contact with eyes. Leave on 10-15 minutes or until dry. Rinse with warm water. Use twice a week or as often as needed.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Freeman Beauty Labs/pH Beauty Labs, Inc.,
- PO Box 10417,
- Beverly Hills,
- CA 90213.
Return to
- freemanbeauty.com
Net Contents
15ml
