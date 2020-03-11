By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Freeman Dead Sea Mineral Anti Stress Mask 15Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Freeman Dead Sea Mineral Anti Stress Mask 15Ml
£ 1.50
£1.00/10ml

Product Description

  • Anti-Stress Dead Sea Minerals Clay Mask
  • Find us on Instagram and Facebook
  • Unwind from the grind by treating skin to a much needed escape with this nutrient rich mask. Dead Sea Minerals and Sea Salts help replenish and balance moisture while purging clogged pores. Lavender and Bergamot help put skin in a bliss-like state and rinse away stress for smooth, radiant skin. Perfect for all skin types.
  • All skin types
  • Instantly clears pores and balances for renewed skin
  • 10 minute mask
  • Not tested on animals
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

Water/Aqua/Eau, Bentonite, Kaolin, Propylene Glycol, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Sodium Chloride*, Algae Extract, Artemisia Vulgaris Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Tocopherol, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Titanium Dioxide, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Polyacrylate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Diazolidinyl Urea, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Butylphenyl Methyl Propional, Linalool, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Blue 1 (CI 42090), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), *Dead Sea Salt

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply mask to face and neck, avoiding contact with eyes. Leave on 10-15 minutes or until dry. Rinse with warm water. Use twice a week or as often as needed.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Freeman Beauty Labs/pH Beauty Labs, Inc.,
  • PO Box 10417,
  • Beverly Hills,
  • CA 90213.

Return to

  • freemanbeauty.com

Net Contents

15ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Freeman Feeling Beautiful Cucumber Peel Off Mask Sachet 15Ml

£ 1.50
£1.00/10ml

Freeman Pomegranate Peel Off Mask Sachet 15Ml

£ 1.50
£10.00/100ml

Garnier Moisture Bomb Hydrating Face Mask Green Tea

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Simple Kind To Skin Pollution Protect Sheet Mask 21Ml

£ 3.00
£14.29/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here