My Dolmio Creamy Tomato Sauce 150G

Why is the mushroom sauce no longer available
Why has this product replaced the creamy mushroom sauce of same brand. Tomatoes are nothing like mushrooms. I loved the mushroom sauce, it was quick and easy and very tasty !!
Quick, tasty, but, why no tear notches?
This has become one of my favourite pour over sauces if I want to make a quick meal. Pair with the Dolmio packs of microwave pasta, and you can be eating in only a couple of minutes. It's fresh, tastes good, is lovely and smooth, and doesn't leave me with any unpleasant aftertaste. If I had one major complaint, it's that the pouch doesn't have a tear notch, making opening it up to vent and then pour a real pain. All other microwave pouches I have used in the past have tear notches, and it just so bizarre that these particular ones don't have that convenience. By the time I've hunted out scissors, I'm often left extremely frustrated that these aren't as convenient as they could be.