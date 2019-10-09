By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
My Dolmio Creamy Tomato Sauce 150G

4(2)Write a review
£ 1.55
£1.04/100g

Offer

Per portion (150g)
  • Energy362kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.80g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 241kJ 58kcal

Product Description

  • Creamy tomato sauce.
  • Why not try adding your favourite veg, or even some chilli to spice things up?
  • For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
  • Dolmio believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.
  • 1 Portion = 1 of your 5 a day recommended intake of fruit and vegetables, as advised by nutritionists.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Serves 1
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (87%), Cream (from Milk) (3.3%), Mascarpone Cheese (from Milk) (2.8%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Basil (0.3%), Palm Fat, Acid (Citric Acid), Garlic, Lactose, Milk Proteins, Spices, Herb

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Lactose, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: We recommend 100g of dry pasta per person.

Hob
Instructions: Pour the sauce in a pan and heat gently, stirring often.

Produce of

Made in EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK:
  • Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.dolmio.com
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.dolmio.ie

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (150g) (%*)
Energy 241kJ 58kcal362kJ (4%) 87kcal (4%)
Fat 2.7g4.1g (6%)
of which saturates 1.7g2.6g (13%)
Carbohydrate 6.6g9.9g (4%)
of which sugars 3.7g5.6g (6%)
Fibre 0.9g1.4g
Protein 1.2g1.8g (4%)
Salt 0.53g0.80g (13%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Why is the mushroom sauce no longer available

3 stars

Why has this product replaced the creamy mushroom sauce of same brand. Tomatoes are nothing like mushrooms. I loved the mushroom sauce, it was quick and easy and very tasty !!

Quick, tasty, but, why no tear notches?

5 stars

This has become one of my favourite pour over sauces if I want to make a quick meal. Pair with the Dolmio packs of microwave pasta, and you can be eating in only a couple of minutes. It's fresh, tastes good, is lovely and smooth, and doesn't leave me with any unpleasant aftertaste. If I had one major complaint, it's that the pouch doesn't have a tear notch, making opening it up to vent and then pour a real pain. All other microwave pouches I have used in the past have tear notches, and it just so bizarre that these particular ones don't have that convenience. By the time I've hunted out scissors, I'm often left extremely frustrated that these aren't as convenient as they could be.

