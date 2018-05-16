By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Multi-Purpose Grass Seed 500G

Tesco Multi-Purpose Grass Seed 500G
£ 3.50
£7.00/kg

Product Description

  • Tesco Multi-Purpose Lawn Seed
  • Tesco
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:Fescue: Rossinante, Perennial Rye Grass: Premium.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • see attached label
  • See attached label
  • N/A

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of pets and children
  • Please note that this item has additional safety or regulatory datasheets available
  • The product may have possible health and safety hazards covered in these documents
  • Refer to the container for full information and always follow the instructions.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500kg

Safety information

View more safety information

