Nestle Gofree Honey Flakes Gluten Free Cereal 500G

I have been purchasing this cereal fortnightly for over a year. It’s delicious and I actually miss it, if I haven’t had it for breakfast. Thank you Nestle and long may you continue to make this.
Yum, yum! Just as good as 'normal' (non-Tesco's branded) Honey Nut Cornflakes! Make me feel I am eating 'normally' (I am actually gluten, dairy and seeds/hard bits free due to medical condition). In my opinion they are far,far better (as are all the Nestle Gofree range) than any of Tesco's own 'free from' cereal range..
Absolutely loved these. Taste very similar to another well known higher priced cereal. Would buy again
Brilliant tasty breakfast so tasty can really taste the honey ,have with mixed berries for a filling breakfast great as they are gluten free so my grandson have them too will be adding to my shopping list each week
For the new year, I've decided to go gluten free and these are brilliant. They are really tasty and I love the honey addition. They are so yummy!
I really loved these cornflakes! Having recently discovered that I can’t tolerate gluten I am missing lots of food stuffs and the alternatives are usually compromised on taste. These cornflakes were crunchy from the first to the last spoonful and the honey wasn’t too much – a subtle, sweet taste. Definitely worth a buy – and no risk of gluten involved!
I enjoy eating Nestle Gluten Free Honey flakes. One of the better gluten free cereals and a good price, compared to other cereals. They taste like traditional cornflakes with the added taste of honey, really enjoyed but slightly disappointed that they had no crunch.
As it's a new year, I decided to be a bit more Healthy in how I eat. So I've tried these Gluten Free Honey Cereal for over a week and they are not that bad. I could taste a bit of a difference between these and my old honey nut cereal, but that's due to this brand not having nuts. I was surprised at how well they kept their crunch and they are a good drop in replacement to your normal breakfast choice.
As my wife is on a Gluten Free Diet, these are just great, will buy more
This cereal does taste good, sweet and is good for a quick tasty breakfast on the go or a late night snack if you are craving something sweet. However, it does go softer more easily in the milk if sitting for any length of time, moreso than the non Gluten free cereals which was the only major difference I noticed about it. Compared to Crunchy Nut Cornflakes, it is of no comparison and gets 4 stars from me, I think the addition of nuts would be great and I will really beneficial to it, while keeping it vegan and gluten free.