Nestle Gofree Honey Flakes Gluten Free Cereal 500G

Write a review
Nestle Gofree Honey Flakes Gluten Free Cereal 500G
£ 2.20
£0.44/100g
Per 30g serving
  • Energy491kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7g
    7%
  • Salt0.28g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1636kJ

Product Description

  • Gluten-Free Flakes of Toasted Corn with Honey and Fortified with Vitamins and Iron
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  Rated by You
  Rated on average 4.8 by 230 consumer reviews posted on nestlecereals.co.uk as of May 2019.
  • Authentic Reviews
  Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  Visit us at www.nestlecereals.co.uk
  • Great tasting, with 6 vitamins and minerals and gloriously gluten free
  • Did you know?
  • Gluten is a protein that is found is some cereal grains - most commonly wheat, rye and barley.
  • Some people are intolerant to gluten and need to avoid it. Others simply prefer... the gluten free lifestyle
  Why not try?
  • Gofree Rice Pops
  • Gofree Corn Flakes
  • Delicious flakes of golden corn with a touch of honey
  • 6 vits & mins
  • Source of iron
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Source of iron

Information

Ingredients

Maize Grits, Sugar, Honey (2%), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Molasses, Iron, Vitamin B3, B5, B9, B6, B2

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items:
  • 125ml of milk
  • A glass of water
  • Fresh fruit 1 of your 5-a-day

Number of uses

16 servings in this pack

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Tell us what you think:
  • 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g servingReference Intake*%RI*
Energy 1636kJ491kJ8400kJ(6%)
-385kcal116kcal2000kcal
Fat 0.9g0.3g70g(<1%)
of which saturates 0.2g0.1g20g(1%)
Carbohydrate 87g26g
of which sugars 23g7g90g(7%)
Fibre 2.1g0.6g
Protein 6.2g1.9g
Salt 0.93g0.28g6g(5%)
Vitamins & Minerals:%RI*%RI*
Riboflavin (B2) 1.5mg (107%)0.44mg (32%)
Niacin (B3)15mg (94%)4.95mg (28%)
Vitamin B6 1.2mg (86%)0.37mg (26%)
Folic Acid (B9)164µg (82%)57.3µg (25%)
Pantothenic Acid (B5)3.4mg (57%)1.52mg (17%)
Iron 12mg (86%)6.24mg (26%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

227 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Amazingly tasty cereal!

5 stars

I have been purchasing this cereal fortnightly for over a year. It’s delicious and I actually miss it, if I haven’t had it for breakfast. Thank you Nestle and long may you continue to make this.

Yum, yum! Just as good as 'normal' (non-Tesco's br

5 stars

Yum, yum! Just as good as 'normal' (non-Tesco's branded) Honey Nut Cornflakes! Make me feel I am eating 'normally' (I am actually gluten, dairy and seeds/hard bits free due to medical condition). In my opinion they are far,far better (as are all the Nestle Gofree range) than any of Tesco's own 'free from' cereal range..

Absolutely loved these

5 stars

Absolutely loved these. Taste very similar to another well known higher priced cereal. Would buy again

Very tasty

5 stars

Brilliant tasty breakfast so tasty can really taste the honey ,have with mixed berries for a filling breakfast great as they are gluten free so my grandson have them too will be adding to my shopping list each week

Go Free Honey Flakes

5 stars

For the new year, I've decided to go gluten free and these are brilliant. They are really tasty and I love the honey addition. They are so yummy!

Great!

5 stars

I really loved these cornflakes! Having recently discovered that I can’t tolerate gluten I am missing lots of food stuffs and the alternatives are usually compromised on taste. These cornflakes were crunchy from the first to the last spoonful and the honey wasn’t too much – a subtle, sweet taste. Definitely worth a buy – and no risk of gluten involved!

Great Gluten Free

4 stars

I enjoy eating Nestle Gluten Free Honey flakes. One of the better gluten free cereals and a good price, compared to other cereals. They taste like traditional cornflakes with the added taste of honey, really enjoyed but slightly disappointed that they had no crunch.

A nice tasting option for a healthy breakfast.

4 stars

As it's a new year, I decided to be a bit more Healthy in how I eat. So I've tried these Gluten Free Honey Cereal for over a week and they are not that bad. I could taste a bit of a difference between these and my old honey nut cereal, but that's due to this brand not having nuts. I was surprised at how well they kept their crunch and they are a good drop in replacement to your normal breakfast choice.

Just Great

5 stars

As my wife is on a Gluten Free Diet, these are just great, will buy more

Sweet, great tasting cereal

4 stars

This cereal does taste good, sweet and is good for a quick tasty breakfast on the go or a late night snack if you are craving something sweet. However, it does go softer more easily in the milk if sitting for any length of time, moreso than the non Gluten free cereals which was the only major difference I noticed about it. Compared to Crunchy Nut Cornflakes, it is of no comparison and gets 4 stars from me, I think the addition of nuts would be great and I will really beneficial to it, while keeping it vegan and gluten free.

