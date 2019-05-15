By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese & Bean Slices 300G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Cheese & Bean Slices 300G
£ 1.75
£0.58/100g

Offer

One slice
  • Energy1747kJ 419kcal
    21%
  • Fat24.0g
    34%
  • Saturates12.2g
    61%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1165kJ / 279kcal

Product Description

  • Baked beans and Cheddar cheese wrapped in puff pastry.
  • Mature Cheddar Flaky puff pastry filled with baked beans in a rich tomato sauce Our expert bakers make the pastry for our slices, creating layers of flaky puff pastry. The fillings are cooked for tenderness and packed into the pastry, so you get flavour in every bite. The slice is then baked with a milk glaze for a crisp, golden finish.
  • Mature cheddar
  • Eat hot or cold
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce (25%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Tomato Powder, Black Pepper.

Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce contains: Haricot Beans, Water, Tomato Paste, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flavouring, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 25-30 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 18-20 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (150g)
Energy1165kJ / 279kcal1747kJ / 419kcal
Fat16.0g24.0g
Saturates8.2g12.2g
Carbohydrate24.7g37.1g
Sugars2.5g3.8g
Fibre2.5g3.8g
Protein7.8g11.7g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Veggie

5 stars

As a veggie person these are exceptional, wish more stuff were made for us. Cheese & mushrooms would be nice too.

