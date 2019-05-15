Tesco Cheese & Bean Slices 300G

Veggie
As a veggie person these are exceptional, wish more stuff were made for us. Cheese & mushrooms would be nice too.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1165kJ / 279kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce (25%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Tomato Powder, Black Pepper.
Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce contains: Haricot Beans, Water, Tomato Paste, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flavouring, Paprika Extract.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 25-30 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 18-20 mins
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 2 servings
Film. Not Recyclable
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (150g)
|Energy
|1165kJ / 279kcal
|1747kJ / 419kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|24.0g
|Saturates
|8.2g
|12.2g
|Carbohydrate
|24.7g
|37.1g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|3.8g
|Protein
|7.8g
|11.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
