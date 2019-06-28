Nestle Gofree Cornflakes Gluten Free Cereal 500G

Great cereals I like
Brought today when I was shopping for my gluten free food so glad I did
Ridiculous amount of sugar
I bought for the first time and the cereal would be nice if it wasn’t for the fact it has 30g of sugar per 100g this is why I won’t buy again as that is an unhealthy amount of sugar, especially as we all know about how harmful to much can me.
Good but too much sugar
This would be my preferred gluten free cereal if it didn't have added sugar
Fantastic!
Most gluten free stuff is at best a poor substitute but not these, they are absolutely excellent. Buy some!
Go Free Cornflakes
Tried for the first time yesterday, so lovely I had to have them again today. I'm sure I'll be back for more tomorrow. Will definitely be buying these again.
Go Free tastes great.
Since being diagnosed coeliac has made a big difference to my life, particularly shopping for food that is other than fresh. It’s great to know I can trust the Nestle brand and their Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies are equally tasty.
OK
This product is certified gluten free by coeliac uk - so is a 'safe' cereal choice. The cornflakes do contain sugar and salt as well as fortified vitamins and iron. They are fairly good value money-wise when compared to other brands in similar free from categories.
Exactly the same as the regular cornflakes :)
Excellent product . It tastes the same as the regular corn flakes no weird aftertaste nothing at all different and That's what you are looking for when you have to go gluten free.
Great cereal
I started to buy this product over a year ago and it's great. Though I think it is a little pricey for those who has no choice but to buy this if they are on Gluten free diet or been diagnosed with cealiac.
Taste great
I have bought this product for the last six months as it is the only Gluten Free cereal which has a taste I like. Very nice indeed.