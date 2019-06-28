By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Gofree Cornflakes Gluten Free Cereal 500G

4.5(663)Write a review
image 1 of Nestle Gofree Cornflakes Gluten Free Cereal 500G
Per portion 30g
  • Energy486kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.29g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1621kJ

Product Description

  • Gluten-Free Flakes of Toasted Corn Fortified with Vitamins and Iron
  Promotional packs are subject to availability, while stocks last. We cannot guarantee that your delivered pack will carry a featured promotion.
  • Rediscover the joy of gluten-free cereal with NESTLE GOFREE CORN FLAKES breakfast cereal. Our deliciously crispy flakes of golden corn cereal have all the taste, just without the gluten. Made from carefully selected ingredients, fortified with 5 vitamins and iron, and no artificial colours or flavours. NESTLE GOFREE CORN FLAKES are a gloriously gluten-free start to your day, without the normal gluten-free price tag! Meaning no more compromising at breakfast.
  • Discover gluten-freedom with GOFREE - so good you won't leave a gluten-free bit! Serve with cold or hot milk, and why not try with fresh fruit and yoghurt.
  • Available in four delicious options, our range has all the variety, taste and joy of cereal at breakfast, just without the gluten. Why not try our other varieties HONEY FLAKES, RICE POPS and COCO RICE - you won't leave a gluten free bit!
  • NESTLE GOFREE CORN FLAKES for a tasty gluten-free start to the day
  • Deliciously crispy flakes of golden corn cereal
  • Contains 6 vitamins and minerals including iron
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Certified gluten-free by Coeliac UK
  • Certified Kosher
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Vitamins and Minerals (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Iron)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested portion size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items:
  • 125ml Milk
  • A Glass of Water
  • 1 Fresh Fruit 1 of 5-a-day

Number of uses

16 servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving with 125ml semi-skimmed milkRI - Reference Intake for Adults* Reference IntakeRI - Reference Intake for Adults* A 30g serving provides
Energy 1621kJ740kJ8400kJ486kJ
-382kcal175kcal2000kcal115kcal
Fat 1.1g2.4g70g0.3g
of which saturates 0.3g1.3g20g0.1g
Carbohydrate 84g31g
of which sugars 8.3g8.4g90g2.5g
Fibre 4.0g1.2g
Protein 7.4g6.5g
Salt 0.97g0.44g6g0.29g
Vitamins and Minerals%RI*%RI*
Riboflavin1.6mg 114%0.71mg 51%
Niacin 20mg 125%6.1mg 38%
Vitamin B6 1.5mg 105%0.50mg 36%
Folic Acid 219µg 110%70.3µg 35%
Pantothenic Acid 4.6mg 77%1.8mg 31%
Iron 16mg 116%4.9mg 35%
*Reference Intake (RI)----
A 30g serving of Nestlé GoFree Corn Flakes provides at least 23% of the RI of six vitamins and minerals----
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

663 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great cereals I like

4 stars

Brought today when I was shopping for my gluten free food so glad I did

Ridiculous amount of sugar

2 stars

I bought for the first time and the cereal would be nice if it wasn’t for the fact it has 30g of sugar per 100g this is why I won’t buy again as that is an unhealthy amount of sugar, especially as we all know about how harmful to much can me.

Good but too much sugar

4 stars

This would be my preferred gluten free cereal if it didn't have added sugar

Fantastic!

5 stars

Most gluten free stuff is at best a poor substitute but not these, they are absolutely excellent. Buy some!

Go Free Cornflakes

5 stars

Tried for the first time yesterday, so lovely I had to have them again today. I'm sure I'll be back for more tomorrow. Will definitely be buying these again.

Go Free tastes great.

5 stars

Since being diagnosed coeliac has made a big difference to my life, particularly shopping for food that is other than fresh. It’s great to know I can trust the Nestle brand and their Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies are equally tasty.

OK

4 stars

This product is certified gluten free by coeliac uk - so is a 'safe' cereal choice. The cornflakes do contain sugar and salt as well as fortified vitamins and iron. They are fairly good value money-wise when compared to other brands in similar free from categories.

Exactly the same as the regular cornflakes :)

5 stars

Excellent product . It tastes the same as the regular corn flakes no weird aftertaste nothing at all different and That's what you are looking for when you have to go gluten free.

Great cereal

4 stars

I started to buy this product over a year ago and it's great. Though I think it is a little pricey for those who has no choice but to buy this if they are on Gluten free diet or been diagnosed with cealiac.

Taste great

5 stars

I have bought this product for the last six months as it is the only Gluten Free cereal which has a taste I like. Very nice indeed.

1-10 of 663 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

