Guylian Chocolate Sea Horses 42G

Guylian Chocolate Sea Horses 42G
£ 1.00
£2.39/100g

Product Description

  • Filled Belgian Chocolates (Filling 50%)
  • Finest Belgian Chocolates with Hazelnut Praliné Filling
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 42g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Hazelnuts (17%), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Cocoa Solids: Chocolate 48% minimum, Milk Chocolate 31% minimum, White Chocolate 25% minimum, Milk Solids: Milk Chocolate 23% minimum, White Chocolate 29% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Tree Nuts, Wheat and Soya

Storage

Keep dry 18°C/65°F

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Name and address

  • Chocolaterie Guylian N.V.,
  • Europark-Oost 1,
  • 9100 Sint-Niklaas,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • www.guylian.com

Net Contents

42g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy 2322 kJ
-555 kcal
Fats35 g
of which saturates 16 g
Carbohydrate 51 g
of which sugars 49 g
Protein 7.8 g
Salt 0.15 g

