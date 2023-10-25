Russell Hobbs 20630 Iron

Russell Hobbs 20630 Iron2750W power output and 370ml water tank120g steam shot per minuteBlack & metallic silver finish
With 3100 Watts, the Powersteam Ultra Steam Iron is the most powerful iron by Russell Hobbs. The iron has a steaming iron tip, tapered edge and large base vents, ensures total heat distribution and access to the most difficult areas. The integrated vertical steam function means you are now able to take on hanging garments, curtains and even upholstery. With a triple action, self-cleaning you can be confident your iron will last. The 45g/min continuous steam is perfect on cotton clothing and a substantial 210g shot is great for denim.The Powersteam Ultra Steam Iron has a huge 3100w power and 50%* smoother glide. You can now steam through your ironing in no time. *when tested against russell hobbs 19930 / 19330-56 with ceramic soleplate.
H17cm x W12.2cm x D30.5cm
Ceramic soleplate45g continuous steam & 210g shot of steamSelf-cleaning function to protect the iron from scale damage
Preparation and Usage
This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been supervised/ instructed and understand the hazards involved. Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be done by children unless they are older than 8 and supervised.Use and store the appliance out of reach of children under 8 years.Use the iron, or set it on its heel, on a stable, level, heat-resistant surface, preferably an ironing board.Don't leave the iron unattended while plugged in, or while it's standing on the ironing board.Unplug the iron before filling, before cleaning, and after use.Don't operate the appliance if it's dropped or damaged, or if it malfunctions or leaks.If the cable is damaged, return the iron, to avoid hazard.The surfaces of the appliance will get hot during use.Do not use this appliance near bathtubs, showers, basins or other vessels containing water.- Don't put the appliance in liquid, don't use it in a bathroom, near water, or outdoors.- Don't iron clothing while it's being worn - you'll injure the wearer.- Don't use the appliance for any purpose other than those described in these instructions.- Don't scratch the soleplate - avoid buttons, zips, etc.- The appliance has a protective thermal fuse, which will blow if it overheats. If this happens, the appliance will stop working, and must be returned for repair