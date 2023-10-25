Russell Hobbs 20630 Iron 2750W power output and 370ml water tank 120g steam shot per minute Black & metallic silver finish

With 3100 Watts, the Powersteam Ultra Steam Iron is the most powerful iron by Russell Hobbs. The iron has a steaming iron tip, tapered edge and large base vents, ensures total heat distribution and access to the most difficult areas. The integrated vertical steam function means you are now able to take on hanging garments, curtains and even upholstery. With a triple action, self-cleaning you can be confident your iron will last. The 45g/min continuous steam is perfect on cotton clothing and a substantial 210g shot is great for denim. The Powersteam Ultra Steam Iron has a huge 3100w power and 50%* smoother glide. You can now steam through your ironing in no time. *when tested against russell hobbs 19930 / 19330-56 with ceramic soleplate.

H17cm x W12.2cm x D30.5cm

Ceramic soleplate 45g continuous steam & 210g shot of steam Self-cleaning function to protect the iron from scale damage

Preparation and Usage