Yeo Valley 0% Creme Fraiche 200G

Couldn't live without it (when I'm on a diet!)!
Perfect if you are on a fat free diet -great on it's own or add the tiniest pinch of sweetener to enjoy with fresh fruit - or any dessert. I use it to make my special, indulgent, fat free ice cream!
Organic Fat Free Crème Fraîche (Milk), Milk Protein, This product contains only Milk's naturally occurring Sugar (Lactose), May also contain Nuts
Keep refrigerated
Clip. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|259kJ/61kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|of which sugars
|7.0g
|Protein
|7.6g
|Salt*
|0.15g
|Calcium
|132mg†
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|†16% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)
|-
