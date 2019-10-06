By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yeo Valley 0% Creme Fraiche 200G

5(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • Fat free crème fraîche
  • Design: Big Fish®
  • Proper organic
  • Supporting British family farms
  • Super for stirring in & spooning
  • No added sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g
Information

Ingredients

Organic Fat Free Crème Fraîche (Milk), Milk Protein, This product contains only Milk's naturally occurring Sugar (Lactose), May also contain Nuts

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Recycling info

Clip. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • www.yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 259kJ/61kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate 7.0g
of which sugars 7.0g
Protein 7.6g
Salt*0.15g
Calcium132mg†
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium-
†16% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Couldn't live without it (when I'm on a diet!)!

5 stars

Perfect if you are on a fat free diet -great on it's own or add the tiniest pinch of sweetener to enjoy with fresh fruit - or any dessert. I use it to make my special, indulgent, fat free ice cream!

