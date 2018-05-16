Mentos Gum Spearmint 50Pc Btl100g

Product Description
- Chewing gum with sweeteners, spearmint flavour.
- Sugar-free chewing gum contributes to the neutralisation of plaque acids. A correct healthy lifestyle and a varied diet are important. Chew for at least 20 minutes after eating or drinking.
- Intense Freshness and Pure Breath.
- Thanks to the Natural Green Tea Extract.
- Mentos was invented in the Netherlands in 1932 by the brothers Michael and Pierre van Melle. The correct pronunciation is Men-Tos not Men-Toes. Today Mentos can be bought in over 100 countries.
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Sugar free chewing gum
- 50 pieces
- Spearmint flavour
- Tooth Friendly tested
- Intense freshness thanks to the natural Green Tea extract Tooth Friendly
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
- Pack size: 100G
- Sugar free
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Xylitol, Sorbitol, mannitol, Maltitol Syrup, Acesulfame K, Sucralose, Aspartame), Gum Base, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Starch, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Green Tea Extract (0.1%), Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum), Coconut Fat, Antioxidant (E321), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colours (Brilliant Blue FCF, Curcumin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
Name and address
- Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
- PO Box 3000,
- 4800 DA Breda,
- Holland.
Distributor address
- Perfetti Van Melle - PVM UK,
- 10 5 Straight Road,
- Old Windsor,
- SL4 2SE,
- UK.
- Perfetti Van Melle - PVM UK,
- 10 5 Straight Road,
- Old Windsor,
- SL4 2SE,
- UK.
- www.mentos.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|750 kJ / 180 kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|- saturates
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|73 g
|- sugars
|0 g
|- polyols
|71 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.04 g
|of which:
|-
Safety information
