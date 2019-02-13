By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Creamy Rice Pudding 500G

Tesco Creamy Rice Pudding 500G
£ 2.80
£0.56/100g
¼ of a pudding
  • Energy760kJ 182kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 608kJ / 145kcal

Product Description

  • Rice pudding made with whipping cream and nutmeg.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk) (15%), Rice (7%), Sugar, Cornflour, Nutmeg, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. From chilled: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 30 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven heat. From frozen: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 45 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.
From chilled: 800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
Stir gently
1 min

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and film lid.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pudding (125g)
Energy608kJ / 145kcal760kJ / 182kcal
Fat7.2g9.0g
Saturates4.9g6.1g
Carbohydrate17.0g21.3g
Sugars6.0g7.5g
Fibre1.0g1.3g
Protein2.6g3.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

