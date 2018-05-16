Gu Puddings Salted Caramel Melting Middle 2X95g

Product Description
- 2 Salted Caramel Puddings with a Molten Centre
- Making an indulgent salted caramel Gü, is easy.
- Making it melt-in-the-middle, is not.
- Dive through our oven-baked caramel sponge crust.
- Into the buttery-rich, soft-and-sticky centre of this Gü.
- It took us 100 attempts to make our salted caramel so perfectly gooey,
- that it would never fail to stick to your spoon.
- Gü is a registered trademark of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Salted Caramel (54%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Cream (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Sugar, (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Guérande Salt (0.8%), Stabiliser (Pectin)), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Ground Almond, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain other types of Nuts. Allergens: see ingredients list in bold.
Storage
Keep me chilled, 0-5°C.Don't freeze me.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: (800W): Heat one at a time. Remove from paper case and place on a microwave plate and heat for 25 seconds, no longer!
Oven cook
Instructions: For the best results bake in an oven.
Remove paper cases and place on a baking tray at the centre of a pre-heated oven at 200°C (180°C fan, gas mark 6) and cook for 10 minutes.
Don't overcook them, or they'll lose their caramel lava centres! Using a cake slice, carefully lift the Gü-ey pudding onto a serving plate.
Preparation and Usage
- Eat me hot.
Warnings
- Caution: the puddings can be very hot.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Cup. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Gü Ltd,
- Dunmow Road,
- Bishops Stortford,
- CM23 5PA.
Net Contents
2 x 95g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 95g (per pud)
|Energy kJ
|1712
|1626
|kcal
|410
|389
|Fat (g)
|22.9
|21.7
|of which saturates (g)
|10.5
|9.9
|Carbohydrate (g)
|45.9
|43.6
|of which sugars (g)
|26.6
|25.3
|Fibre (g)
|1.8
|1.7
|Protein (g)
|5.9
|5.6
|Salt (g)
|0.5
|0.5
Safety information
Caution: the puddings can be very hot.
