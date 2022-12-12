We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bouchard Grand Conseiller Chardonnay 75Cl

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White French Wine
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Colour: Brilliant gold with green reflections. Nose: Reveals floral (mayflower and acacia) and fruit aromas (citrus and exotic), accompanied by hints of vanilla. Taste: Elegant, suave and well-balanced typical Chardonnay. This complex and character wine is notable for its brioche and butter oakiness and ample and long finish.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Bouchard Aîné & Fils

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Laurent Mairet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Mechanically picked. Traditional method with fermentation at low temperature. Partly in tank to preserve the aromatic freshness and partly traditional Burgundian to add a touch of oak.

Regional Information

  • Vins de France are produced from different vineyard regions of France. We have selected the best « terroirs », including Burgundy to create this wine. It is a complex, easy-drinking wine, pleasing to all tastes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Just the best Chardonnay

5 stars

Smooth creamy Chardonnay exactly how it’s meant to feel.

I buy this for a change every now and then and at

3 stars

I buy this for a change every now and then and at its price point the taste is fine, it's nice to save a few pounds, off the price of a Macon Village and save a lot more off your more 'good standard' burgundy.

Outstanding

5 stars

Good value at full price but the recent offers make this unmissable. Smooth, full bodied and a hint of a mineral finish, this is a very good chardonnay. A must-buy whenever we see it

First batch gorgeous. Repeat purchase rank

2 stars

Tried a couple of bottles when this was first on special offer and loved it -so purchased a few and recommended to friends - seemed to suit Chardonnay and Sauvignon drinkers alike. Recently bought a good many bottles in preparation for a valentines party but bottles in this batch taste awful, like a substitute cheap plonk. HUGELY disappointing and embarrassing.

Poor quality wine

2 stars

Expecting this to be a lot better than it turned out to be. Won't buy again.

Great wine

5 stars

This is a fantastic unbaked Chardonnay at an equally great offer price

