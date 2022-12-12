Bouchard Grand Conseiller Chardonnay 75Cl

Just the best Chardonnay
Smooth creamy Chardonnay exactly how it’s meant to feel.
I buy this for a change every now and then and at its price point the taste is fine, it's nice to save a few pounds, off the price of a Macon Village and save a lot more off your more 'good standard' burgundy.
Outstanding
Good value at full price but the recent offers make this unmissable. Smooth, full bodied and a hint of a mineral finish, this is a very good chardonnay. A must-buy whenever we see it
First batch gorgeous. Repeat purchase rank
Tried a couple of bottles when this was first on special offer and loved it -so purchased a few and recommended to friends - seemed to suit Chardonnay and Sauvignon drinkers alike. Recently bought a good many bottles in preparation for a valentines party but bottles in this batch taste awful, like a substitute cheap plonk. HUGELY disappointing and embarrassing.
Poor quality wine
Expecting this to be a lot better than it turned out to be. Won't buy again.
Great wine
This is a fantastic unbaked Chardonnay at an equally great offer price