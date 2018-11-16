By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Prosciutto Platter 180G

Tesco Prosciutto Platter 180G
£ 4.00
£2.23/100g
2 slices
  • Energy272kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 906kJ / 217kcal

Product Description

  • A traditional Italian dry cured ham.
  • Made in Italy. Selected pork leg traditionally dry cured for at least eight months. Our prosciutto crudo is made by a family run company that has been producing charcuterie for eight generations dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver an authentic Italian flavour.
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate).

 

Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Prosciutto Crudo.
 

Storage

Keep refrigerated . Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (30g)
Energy906kJ / 217kcal272kJ / 65kcal
Fat11.7g3.5g
Saturates4.1g1.2g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.1g
Sugars0.3g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.5g8.3g
Salt5.3g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

just right for me

5 stars

i buy it regularly, and enjoy it every time

