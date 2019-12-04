By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pork Loin Steaks 400G

Tesco Finest Pork Loin Steaks 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

Offer

One pork steak
  • Energy1868kJ 449kcal
    22%
  • Fat32.2g
    46%
  • Saturates11.8g
    59%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 934kJ / 225kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless outdoor reared pork loin steaks.
  • Thick cut and succulent. Expertly selected for full flavour.
  Thick cut and succulent. Expertly selected for full flavour.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by date' shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 16-20 mins Brush each side with oil and season with salt and pepper. Pan fry on a high heat for 1 minute 30 seconds on each side. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 13-17 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pork steak (200g)
Energy934kJ / 225kcal1868kJ / 449kcal
Fat16.1g32.2g
Saturates5.9g11.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.9g39.8g
Salt0.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

5 Reviews

Lean and tasty

5 stars

Lovely, lean and tasty meat. Good thick steaks easily cooked in the oven. No waste so good value. Bought several times and never disappointed.

Fabulous and Tasty

5 stars

Fabulous and tasty. As they are nice and thick you'd have to try really hard to overcook them.Seared,then low heat to complete cooking, then rested for 5mins and you have lovely succulent steaks.Waitrose/Ocados offerings don't come close.

To short a date

1 stars

The pork chops use by date was 22/2/2019. Delivered on the 22/2/2019.

please send good date only, thanks

5 stars

please send good date only, thanks

love hthese

5 stars

Ii think these are a very good product

