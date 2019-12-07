Tesco Finest Pork Chops 500G

NO CRACKLING
NO CRACKLING . HOW CAN THEY SAY THIS IS THEIR FINEST PORK CHOPS WHEN THE CRACKLING HAS BEEN REMOVED ??? RUBBISH
Great value tender try them
Tesco finest pork chops are so tender i buy them all the time try them
The most delicious pork chops I have ever tasted.
Just had a most delicious lunch with these Northern Irish pork chops on the bone, cooked in Marsala.
Great taste
Best tasting pork i have tasted in a long time well worth the price
NO TOUGHNESS HERE
These are the finest pork chops I have ever bought: tasty and easy to cook and cut. Excellent.