Bath Essentials Shower Sponge

Good quality, value for money.
Can only use a couple of times
Felt lovely but split in two after a few uses
The first one I bought was fine but two subsequent sponges have fallen apart very quickly!
The sponge itself is marvellous, just the right degree of softness and firmness. PROBLEM When in use there is stress on the sponge where the string is inserted. Consequently it started to disintegrate from the centre outwards and soon became unusable. A pity.