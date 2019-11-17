By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Command Medium Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets

Command Medium Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets
Product Description

  • Medium White Picture Hanging Strips
  • Hold strongly on a variety of surfaces including wood, tile, metal & paint
  • Holds most frames that measure up to 18x24", weighing 5.4kg
  • See usage instructions & wait 1 hour before hanging
  • Command™ Medium Picture Hanging Strips are ideal for hanging framed photos, canvases and artwork without causing damage to your walls.
  • They're easy to apply, with no need for nails or tools and are suitable for most smooth surfaces. The strips lock together to hold strongly - even frames weighing up to 5.4kg! When you're ready for a change, the strips are easily removed without damaging the surface underneath - no holes, damaged paint work or sticky residue.
  • Decorating possibilities are endless with our medium-sized picture hanging strips. They are ideal for permanent or temporary displays - why not use them to create a wall gallery of family photos or framed children's artwork? Picture Hanging Strips are a great solution for decorating rented accommodation where you're worried about using nails or leaving marks on the walls.
  • Taking down your pictures is easy, simply hold the bottom corners of the frame and lift from the bottom, gently easing it away from the wall. To remove the Command Picture Hanging Strips, lightly press the top of the strip and pull the tab straight down, slowly stretching it until the strip releases from the wall. All of these instructions are detailed on the back of the pack.
  • Contains 4 sets of interlocking pairs (8 strips)
  • Damage-free hanging
  • Holds strongly, removes cleanly
  • The hassle-free way to hang pictures, no need for nails or screws
  • Innovative 3m adhesive technology holds strongly
  • 4 sets of medium picture hanging strips hold up to 5.4kg in weight
  • Strips remove cleanly without leaving holes, marks or sticky residue
  • Strips lock into position making it easy to unlock, straighten and reposition wonky frames
  • Suitable for most smooth surfaces including painted walls, tiles, metal and wood

Preparation and Usage

  • See usage instructions. Wait one hour between mounting the strips to the wall and hanging the frame. Not suitable for use on wallpaper

Brilliant!

5 stars

Absolutely brilliant product. We use them to hang everything - pictures, posters, even large and heavy mirrors, coats, cable tidies....anything that would need a hook or nail really! No need for drills and no mess. Easy to apply - just use a spirit level to make sure your picture is straight. Easy to remove too - when you pull the tab, go slowly and keep it straight and close to the wall, and it won't take off any paint. Just make sure you use a strip that is designed for a slightly heavier weight than the item you are hanging and you shouldn't have any problems.

Great product, still req' glue

4 stars

Good product, but won't keep photo frames on the wall without glue

Great product

5 stars

Bought these to hang some pictures in my house as I rent. They take a bit of putting up but are so worth it. Have hung a few including a heavy mirror and all have stayed up really well. Supposed to leave no marks when taken down so perfect for renting although I haven't taken them down to test this yet.

Best thing since sliced bread

5 stars

This is such a great invention which works so well. I love that you don't have to commit to where you hang something on your wall and hanging a frame is so simple. I definitely plan on buying more of these!

Does what it Says

5 stars

Bought these too hang an assortment of items on my gallery wall and they are easy too use .. You can even come them in half for smaller objects .. Would recommend .. Better than drilling holes

Command hooks

5 stars

They do the trick! Great sticking power and easy to peel off

Good product

5 stars

Easy to use. Does the job. Happy with this product.

So simple to use.

5 stars

I cant tell you how amazing these strips are. No nails needed, no holes to drill and providing you use enough, safe as houses. At such a good price, Tesco's was the lowest on the market, one on each corner is hardly expensive. no need to wait for a man to come to you aid either. Thanks Tesco.

3M command strips

4 stars

I like the convinience of the way to hang a picture, without nails or hanging hooks. It can't be restraightened if hung crooked. I haven't taken it off a wall yet so unsure if it leaves it unmarked. Good product overall. Would recommend.

very good

4 stars

very easy to use, very strong and no messing around with drills

