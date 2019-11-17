Command Medium Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets

Brilliant!
Absolutely brilliant product. We use them to hang everything - pictures, posters, even large and heavy mirrors, coats, cable tidies....anything that would need a hook or nail really! No need for drills and no mess. Easy to apply - just use a spirit level to make sure your picture is straight. Easy to remove too - when you pull the tab, go slowly and keep it straight and close to the wall, and it won't take off any paint. Just make sure you use a strip that is designed for a slightly heavier weight than the item you are hanging and you shouldn't have any problems.
Great product, still req' glue
Good product, but won't keep photo frames on the wall without glue
Great product
Bought these to hang some pictures in my house as I rent. They take a bit of putting up but are so worth it. Have hung a few including a heavy mirror and all have stayed up really well. Supposed to leave no marks when taken down so perfect for renting although I haven't taken them down to test this yet.
Best thing since sliced bread
This is such a great invention which works so well. I love that you don't have to commit to where you hang something on your wall and hanging a frame is so simple. I definitely plan on buying more of these!
Does what it Says
Bought these too hang an assortment of items on my gallery wall and they are easy too use .. You can even come them in half for smaller objects .. Would recommend .. Better than drilling holes
Command hooks
They do the trick! Great sticking power and easy to peel off
Good product
Easy to use. Does the job. Happy with this product.
So simple to use.
I cant tell you how amazing these strips are. No nails needed, no holes to drill and providing you use enough, safe as houses. At such a good price, Tesco's was the lowest on the market, one on each corner is hardly expensive. no need to wait for a man to come to you aid either. Thanks Tesco.
3M command strips
I like the convinience of the way to hang a picture, without nails or hanging hooks. It can't be restraightened if hung crooked. I haven't taken it off a wall yet so unsure if it leaves it unmarked. Good product overall. Would recommend.
very good
very easy to use, very strong and no messing around with drills