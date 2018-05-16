Covonia Chesty Cough Sugar Free 150Ml

Product Description
- Chesty Cough Sugar Free Syrup
- Guaifenesin
- Covonia Chesty Cough Sugar Free Syrup is formulated to loosen stubborn mucus and clear chesty coughs.
- To clear chesty coughs and loosen stubborn mucus
- Non drowsy
- Sugar free
- Alcohol free
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Each 15ml dose of cough syrup contains: Guaifenesin 200mg, Also contains: Sweeteners Sorbitol (E420) approximately 3.1g, Sodium Cyclamate, Sodium Saccharin, Colour Ponceau 4R (E124), Anise (E1518), Blackcurrant and Menthol Flavours, See leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- How to use
- Shake the bottle well before use.
- For oral use.
- Measure the syrup using the dosing cup provided.
- Dosage:
- Adults, the elderly and children 12 years and over: 15ml.
- The dose should not be repeated more frequently than every 6 hours. Not more than 3 doses should be taken in any 24 hours.
Warnings
- Do not exceed the stated dose.
- Do not give to children under 12 years.
- Do not take with any other cough and cold medicine.
- If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.
- Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.
- Do not use after the expiry date printed on the pack.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
Do not exceed the stated dose. Do not give to children under 12 years. Do not take with any other cough and cold medicine. If symptoms persist, consult your doctor. Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children. Do not use after the expiry date printed on the pack.
