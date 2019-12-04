Old Spice Deo Stick Original 50Ml

Product Description
- Original Deodorant Stick
- 50ml size
- Deodorant Stick
- Old Spice Deodorant Stick 50ml.
- Old Spice deodorant stick unleashes your wild side all day long
- Old Spice is like an anti marks force-field fighting body odour
- After using Old Spice, your body will smell great, even when it doesn’t want to
- Smell more courageous than a test pilot flying a jet made entirely of bombs
- Easy-to-use turn-dial stick applicator
- Anti-white marks & anti-yellow stains protection
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Dipropylene Glycol, Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Stearate, PPG-3 Myristyl Ether, Parfum, Linalool, Limonene, Tetrasodium EDTA, Eugenol, Geraniol, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citral, Benzyl Benzoate, CI 60725, CI 61565
Produce of
Poland
Name and address
- Procter & Gamble UK,
- Weybridge,
- Surrey,
- KT13 0XP,
- UK.
Net Contents
50ml ℮
