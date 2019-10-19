By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Weetabix Minis Fruit & Nut 600G

Write a review
image 1 of Weetabix Minis Fruit & Nut 600G
A 40g serving contains
  • Energy632kJ 150kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt0.08g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1581kJ/

Product Description

  • Wholegrain Wheat Cereal with Currants, Peanuts, Hazelnuts & Almonds Fortified with Vitamins & Iron.
  • Crammed full of...
  • Crispy Golden Wheat and Juicy Crunchy Nuts
  • Choc-Full of Choc Chips and Banana-Tastic Crispy Treat
  • Stock up on our Other Great Flavours too!
  • The Crispy, Tasty Way to Fuel Your Day!
  • Dive In!
  • Weetabix Crispy Minis are delicious and crunchy bites made with golden wholegrain wheat. High in fibre and crammed with real Fruit & Nuts.
  • It's a super tasty breakfast that'll go down a treat!
  • Have you had yours?

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen, Manufacturers of Breakfast Cereals Weetabix Limited, Burton Latimer

  • Great taste in every bite!
  • 100% wholegrain wheat
  • High in fibre
  • Low in salt
  • With vitamin D
  • Contains folic acid
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 600g
  • High in fibre
  • Low in salt

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat (84%), Sugar, Currants (11%), Nibbed Nuts (4.5%) (Blanched Peanuts, Roasted Almonds and Hazelnuts), Salt, Flavouring, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Folic Acid, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Also, not suitable for other Nut and Milk allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free place to retain freshness fold over inner bag after useFor Best Before, see top flap.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately fifteen 40g servings

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g serving%RI* per 100g
Energy 1581kJ/632kJ/
-374kcal150kcal
Fat 3.9g1.6g
of which saturates 0.7g0.3g
Carbohydrates69g28g
of which sugars 18g7.2g
Fibre 9.6g3.8g
Protein 11g4.4g
Salt 0.17g0.08g
Vitamin D 4.3µg1.7µg86%
Thiamin (B1) 0.94mg0.38mg85%
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg0.48mg86%
Niacin 14mg5.6mg88%
Folic Acid 170µg68µg85%
Iron 12mg4.8mg86%
Vitamins & Iron---
*RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

I love this cereal. Missed then when they were tak

5 stars

I love this cereal. Missed then when they were taken off the shelf. Crunchy and healthy. A little expensive though.

Good quality. Please bring it back

5 stars

Good quality. Please bring it back

it is amazing for the first thing in the morning,

5 stars

it is amazing for the first thing in the morning, wakes you up with a great tase and it keeps you going thuryout the hole day. you should buy this right now this secind

The idea is good but the fruit is more like shotgu

2 stars

The idea is good but the fruit is more like shotgun pellets - no good for teeth or bowels!

