Weetabix Minis Fruit & Nut 600G

I love this cereal. Missed then when they were taken off the shelf. Crunchy and healthy. A little expensive though.
Good quality. Please bring it back
it is amazing for the first thing in the morning, wakes you up with a great tase and it keeps you going thuryout the hole day. you should buy this right now this secind
The idea is good but the fruit is more like shotgun pellets - no good for teeth or bowels!