Weetabix Minis Chocolate 600G

3.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Weetabix Minis Chocolate 600G
£ 3.00
£0.50/100g
A 40g serving contains
  • Energy660kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt0.08g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1649kJ/

Product Description

  • Wholegrain Wheat Cereal with Chocolate. Fortified with Vitamins & Iron.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • Dive In!
  • Weetabix Crispy Minis are delicious and crunchy bites made with golden wholegrain wheat. High in fibre and crammed with real chocolate chips.
  • It's a super tasty breakfast that'll go down a treat!
  • Have you had yours?

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Breakfast Cereals Weetabix Limited Burton Latimer

  • Great taste in every bite!
  • 100% wholegrain wheat
  • High in fibre
  • Low in Salt
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 600g
  High in fibre
  • Low in salt

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat (84%), Sugar, Plain Chocolate (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Salt, Flavouring, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Folic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Also, not suitable for Peanut, Nut and Milk allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free place to retain freshness fold over inner bag after useFor Best Before, see top flap.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately fifteen 40g servings

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy Crispy Minis in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "Best Before" date to the address detailed below.
  Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.
  • (UK only)
  • Weetabix Limited,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g serving%RI* per 100g
Energy 1649kJ/660kJ/
-391kcal156kcal
Fat 5.4g2.2g
of which saturates 2.6g1.0g
Carbohydrates 71g28g
of which sugars 21g8.4g
Fibre 9.4g3.8g
Protein 9.8g3.9g
Salt 0.18g0.08g
Thiamin (B1) 0.94mg0.38mg85%
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg0.48mg86%
Niacin 14mg5.6mg88%
Folic Acid 170µg68µg85%
Iron 12mg4.8mg86%
Vitamins & Iron---
*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

YUM yum in my tum.

5 stars

YUM yum in my tum.

choc chip weetabix not very good

2 stars

do not like them bring back choc weetabix much better quality

