Weetabix Minis Chocolate 600G

YUM yum in my tum.
choc chip weetabix not very good
do not like them bring back choc weetabix much better quality
Wholegrain Wheat (84%), Sugar, Plain Chocolate (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Salt, Flavouring, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Folic Acid
Store in a cool dry, odour free place to retain freshness fold over inner bag after useFor Best Before, see top flap.
This pack contains approximately fifteen 40g servings
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
600g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g serving
|%RI* per 100g
|Energy
|1649kJ/
|660kJ/
|-
|391kcal
|156kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|2.2g
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrates
|71g
|28g
|of which sugars
|21g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|9.4g
|3.8g
|Protein
|9.8g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.08g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.94mg
|0.38mg
|85%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.2mg
|0.48mg
|86%
|Niacin
|14mg
|5.6mg
|88%
|Folic Acid
|170µg
|68µg
|85%
|Iron
|12mg
|4.8mg
|86%
|Vitamins & Iron
|-
|-
|-
|*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
