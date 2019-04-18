Tesco Jam Roly Poly 460G

Get this classic pudding back
The best jam roly poly I've ever tasted since my school days..... But as per usual we're a post coded area full of oi poloi... So Tesco's please replenish your pudding fridge with this working class delight..... There are many working class people in this green belt area of henley ♥
Delicious
Just had this jam roll poly and it was absolutely delicious. With Cornish custard yum
Scrumptious :-)
Really jammy and moist. By far the best roly poly I ever had and the portions are more than big enough. One of my top 3 desserts