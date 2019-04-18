By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jam Roly Poly 460G

£ 2.80
£0.61/100g
¼ of a pudding
  • Energy1768kJ 421kcal
    21%
  • Fat17.0g
    24%
  • Saturates7.9g
    40%
  • Sugars29.3g
    33%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1538kJ / 366kcal

Product Description

  • Suet pudding slices served with raspberry jam.
  • Hand rolled. A classic pudding of suet sponge rolled with sweet raspberry jam.
  • Hand rolled A classic pudding of suet sponge rolled with sweet raspberry jam
  • Hand rolled
  • A classic pudding of suet sponge rolled with sweet raspberry jam
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Raspberry Jam (41%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins), Salt], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetable Suet [Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin]], Water, Pasteuruised Egg, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Skimmed Milk.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 5 minutes after heating.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 25 mins
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Foil. Widely Recycled Card. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

460g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pudding (115g)
Energy1538kJ / 366kcal1768kJ / 421kcal
Fat14.8g17.0g
Saturates6.9g7.9g
Carbohydrate53.4g61.4g
Sugars25.5g29.3g
Fibre1.8g2.1g
Protein4.0g4.6g
Salt0.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Get this classic pudding back

5 stars

The best jam roly poly I've ever tasted since my school days..... But as per usual we're a post coded area full of oi poloi... So Tesco's please replenish your pudding fridge with this working class delight..... There are many working class people in this green belt area of henley ♥

Delicious

5 stars

Just had this jam roll poly and it was absolutely delicious. With Cornish custard yum

Scrumptious :-)

5 stars

Really jammy and moist. By far the best roly poly I ever had and the portions are more than big enough. One of my top 3 desserts

