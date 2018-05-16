By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Caramel Nibbles 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Caramel Nibbles 120G
£ 1.50
£1.25/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 25 g contains
  • Energy520 kJ 124 kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.5 g
    9%
  • Saturates3.8 g
    19%
  • Sugars13 g
    15%
  • Salt0.08 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2079 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolates with a soft caramel centre (25 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Cadbury Dairy Milk and classic Caramel in a bag full of nibble-sized pieces
  • Ideal for sharing with family and friends
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Salt, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4-5 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 25 g*Reference Intakes
Energy 2079 kJ520 kJ8400 kJ
-497 kcal124 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 26 g6.5 g70 g
of which Saturates 15 g3.8 g20 g
Carbohydrate 59 g15 g260 g
of which Sugars 52 g13 g90 g
Fibre 1.6 g0.4 g-
Protein 5.7 g1.4 g50 g
Salt 0.32 g0.08 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 119G

£ 1.50
£1.27/100g

Cadbury Twirl Bites Chocolate Bag 109G

£ 1.50
£1.38/100g

Kit Kat Chunky 4 X 40G

£ 1.50
£0.94/100g

Walkers Classic Variety Crisps 12 X 25G

£ 2.95
£0.98/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here